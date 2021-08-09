Eighteen acts to contend Horsham’s Battle of the Bands

Artaca last year

Sponsored by Woodstock IT, the 29th annual Horsham Battle of the Bands will return to the Human Nature Garden on August 14 and 15, offering two days of live music across three categories.

The competition will also offer three special-guest sets from last year’s winners Artaca, The Nick T Band and The Fat White Dukes.

BotB compere and local promoter Jamie Stanley admits it has been tough.

But he is pleased with the line-up they’ve come up with.

“We’re just very pleased to be able to put the event at all on this year.

“Due to Covid, rehearsal rooms and venues have been closed until only very recently.

“Because of this, the number of gig-ready, match-fit bands locally is currently pretty low, especially among original bands.

“So we were always going to struggle to get enough for heats this year.

“But despite all that, we’ve got just enough for a stand-alone competition in each category.

“Six cover acts, four original bands and eight acoustic originals and the standard is high in all categories.

“We’ve even got a Ramstein tribute act!

“Plus, of course, we’ve got last year’s three winners Artaca, The Nick T Band and The Fat White Dukes.

“Artaca were all only 13 when they won last year.

“Since then they’ve added a bass player and their lead singer recently appeared in a BBC talent show Got What It Takes and did a brilliant job of flying the flag for alternative rock alongside the more obvious pop genres.

“So we’re really looking forward to seeing how they’ve evolved.

“Judging by the numbers on the Facebook event, and the crowd reactions I’ve witnessed at local gigs since they came back, there’s a real appetite for live music at the moment.

“So we’ll hopefully get a decent turnout as well.

“All we’ll need then is a lucky break with the weather... fingers crossed!

The winners in the original bands and acoustic originals competitions will receive a single recording package with Ignite AMR, a professional photo-shoot with Chezzimm Photography and a single release via Artists Without a Label (AWAL) that includes chart registration.

The winners in the cover acts competition will receive £250 in cash.

Entry to the event is free.

There will be a bar and food vendors on site.

Attendees are welcome to bring picnics but no alcohol can be brought onto the site.

The schedule for the weekend is as follow:

Saturday, August 14: 12:00 - gates open.

Saturday: Cover acts competition. 12:30 – special guest: The Fat White Dukes (2020 winner); 13:30 – Something Unpredictable; 14:00 – Charlotte French; 14:30 – Mojo Bramble; 15:00 - The Cover Up; 15:30 – Eddie Miller; 16:00 – Deine Mutter; 16:45 – results.

Saturday: Original bands competition: 17:30 – Leave The Engine Running; 18:00 – Doctor Gonzo; 18:30 – The 95 All Stars; 19:00 – Armstrong Gun; 19:30 – Special Guest: Artaca (2020 winner); 20:30 – results.

Sunday, August 15: 12:00 – gates open.

Sunday: Acoustic originals competition: 13:00 – Lone Hoot; 13:30 – Mike Whiteley; 14:00 – Harry Forbes; 14:30 – Trevor Clawson; 15:00 – Danny Dangerously; 15:30 – Steve Twinley; 16:00 – The Illogical Pear; 16:30 – Huckabone; 17:00 – special guest: The Nick T Band (2020 winner); 18:00 – results.

If you’d like to become a Silver or Bronze sponsor of this year’s event, you can email the team at [email protected]