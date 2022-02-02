Irish singer-songwriter Gavin James plays Brighton

Spokesman Tom Pearce said: “Gavin’s talents have been embraced by countless big names. He has played shows with Niall Horan, Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith, as well as his own sold-out world tour which started in 2019 and ended with a sold out 3Arena Dublin show, one of the last shows in Ireland before lockdown. Since then, he’s released his number 1 Irish album and airplay-charting Boxes EP and Sober, which stayed on the BBC Radio 2 A & B Playlists for 8 straight weeks.