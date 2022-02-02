Irish singer-songwriter Gavin James plays Brighton

Irish singer-songwriter Gavin James, whose songcraft has been the key to unlocking 1.8 billion streams, six million monthly listeners at Spotify, one Diamond and 45 Platinum and Gold records across the globe, has both been announced as the support act for James Blunt’s 2022 UK tour.

By Phil Hewitt
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 7:05 am
Gavin James - Photo Credit - Ryan Jafarzadeh

They are playing the Brighton Centre on February 3.

Spokesman Tom Pearce said: “Gavin’s talents have been embraced by countless big names. He has played shows with Niall Horan, Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith, as well as his own sold-out world tour which started in 2019 and ended with a sold out 3Arena Dublin show, one of the last shows in Ireland before lockdown. Since then, he’s released his number 1 Irish album and airplay-charting Boxes EP and Sober, which stayed on the BBC Radio 2 A & B Playlists for 8 straight weeks.

“Dubliner, Gavin James has come a long way from his early days busking on Grafton Street. His international touring has resulted in 250,000 ticket sales for his headline shows across the world, including two nights at Dublin’s 13,000 capacity 3Arena. Last month, he made a triumphant return to the live arena, when he played to 40,000 people in Switzerland. Gavin is currently finishing his third album.”

