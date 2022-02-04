Kiki Dee plays Crawley

Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri

For almost two decades, Kiki and Carmelo have been touring their acoustic live show across the UK and Europe.

A spokesman said: “Delayed from September because of the pandemic and performing in a stripped-back fashion, each of Kiki and Carmelo’s exceptional talents shine through and create a wonderful and warm sense of intimacy for the audience in this very special show.

“2019 marked Kiki’s 55th year in the music industry and has cemented her status as one of the UK’s finest and most revered vocalists. The duo’s latest critically acclaimed album A Place Where I Can Go features 11 tracks including the haunting duet, Horses, with Scottish singer Eddi Reader.

“Join Kiki and Carmelo for an acoustic journey of stories and song which include unique covers of songs by artists such as Kate Bush and Frank Sinatra and of course Kiki’s own hits Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, I Got The Music In Me, Loving and Free and the stunning Amoureuse.”

Tickets priced £24.50 and available at hawth.co.uk or by calling The Hawth box office (12 noon-3pm, Monday to Friday) on 01293 553636.

Also coming up at the venue, sopranos Elena Dee, Alyona Kistenyova, Maria Davydova and Ecaterina Timbaliuk take to the stage in Madama Butterfly at the Hawth in Crawley in Opera International’s award-winning Ellen Kent production (Tuesday, February 8, 7.30pm), a new production promising “exquisite sets including a spectacular Japanese garden and fabulous costumes including antique wedding kimonos from Japan.”