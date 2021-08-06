Summer Saturdays fun in Worthing

Strong Enough - credit Sean Longmore

Spokeswoman Kathryn Follis said: “The season kicked off on Saturday, July 17 with Acá Theatre’s We All Wobble.

“Audiences enjoyed watching two lovable clowns as they weeble and wobble their way through a socially distanced picnic outside the Pavilion Theatre.

“The season will continue with fantastic circus and dance pieces.

“Enjoy Strong Enough on Saturday, August 7, a powerfully optimistic outdoor show that uses circus physicality, comedy and feats of strength to celebrate stories of finding strength in unexpected places.

“A circus strong lady will enthral you with the stories she has collected from a huge range of ordinary people, about a time when they were strong.

“Using circus skills, feats of strength and storytelling we revel in the strength we find and build when we are at our edge.

“Manchester based-Kapow Dance Circus Theatre bring you Grow on Saturday, August 14, a lively, energetic and vibrant dance theatre duet celebrating nature’s power to rejuvenate itself, take over spaces and grow through the cracks.

“Kapow combine humanity and a comedic gardening, leaving audiences feeling uplifted and inspired to get out and enjoy nature.

“BOX on Saturday, August 21 features impressive hand-balancing, playful acrobatics and a mysterious box of tricks.

“It offers a humorous and uplifting tale about sibling connection, competition and compassion, based on, in, atop and around a custom-built cube that expands over the course of the show.

“Beam Blaster on Saturday, August 28 features a UFO driven by two intergalactic space gals challenging all ages to a space boogie in a mobile party of Jupiter-sized proportions with more glitter and shiny things than the solar system itself.

“Saturday, August 28 also sees Joseph Toonga return to Worthing with his latest dance piece Born to Protest, Joseph’s first outdoor work for his company Just Us.”

“Born to Protest is part of a hip hop dance theatre trilogy he is creating to highlight black excellence and challenge racial stigma.

“It aims to dismantle presumptions about the black male and female figure based on intimidation, danger and isolation, revealing instead character traits around fragility, vulnerability and a constant battle to prove oneself.

“This hypersensitivity of the black body in space is magnified by Born to Protest’s cast of seven performing en masse to a soundscape which sets up an intense energy with hip hop beats and voice over.

“All the shows will take place on the Promenade outside the Pavilion Theatre.

“There is no need to book for these free shows. Just turn up!”