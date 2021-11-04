The Gabriel Latchin Trio returns to Steyning Jazz Club

Gabriel Latchin

Spokesman Colin Jilks said: “British pianist Gabriel Latchin, composer and bandleader, has carved a unique place for himself as one of the UK’s finest musicians, praised internationally by critics and world-renowned musicians alike.

“Known for his effortlessly swinging dynamism, deep repertoire and compelling performances, Jazzwise recently described his playing as impeccable, with the clarity of his lines evoking something of Hank Jones or Tommy Flanagan. He has been awesomely praised in both The Guardian and The Times and has been featured in DownBeat (USA) and Jazz Japan. A regular performer at London’s premier jazz venues such as Ronnie Scott’s, Pizza Express Jazz Club and the 606, Latchin can often be heard with contemporaries Sara Dowling, Atila, Nat Steele’s Portrait of the MJQ and The Steve Fishwick Quartet. He has also performed with Salena Jones, Roy Hargrove, Jason Marsalis, Ronnie Cuber and Grant Stewart.

“2020 saw the release of I’ll Be Home for Christmas, his third album as leader. The collection of songs features new arrangements of beloved classics, including White Christmas, Silent Night and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas. Together with Dario Di Lecce, one of London’s most in-demand bass players, and Josh Morrison, a drummer who has played with many of the UK’s finest jazz musicians, we anticipate a remarkable evening.”

Steyning Jazz Club meets at Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning BN44 3XZ, 8pm (doors 7.15pm). “Restrictions on audience numbers have been removed, so booking seats is no longer required. However, please bring your own refreshments as bar arrangements are not yet finalised.”