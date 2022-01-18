"The Welsh Springsteen" plays Uckfield
Martyn Joseph plays Uckfield Civic Centre on Saturday, January 22.
Spokesman Graham Pope said: “The Weald Hall will be set out cabaret style and for this event we do require everyone attending to bring masks and evidence of Covid-19 vaccination with them. You will not be required to wear masks once seated.
“Martyn Joseph is a legend. This is a must-see. He is not called the Welsh Springsteen for nothing. I have to confess that I only went to my first Martyn Joseph concert in November 2021 and I was spellbound!”
Tickets are on sale via:
http://www.wegottickets.com/event/520732
“Martyn is a completely unique and mind-blowing artist. Take everything you think you know about singer songwriters and rip it up. For one man and a guitar he creates a performance with a huge far-reaching sound that is energetic, compelling and passionate. Be it to two hundred people or twenty thousand, he blows the crowd away night after night.
“He is gifted with the rare ability to speak to the soul with his expressive and poignant lyrics and has a career spanning 30 years, 33 albums, over a half a million record sales and thousands of live performances. Compared to Bruce Springsteen, John Mayer and Dave Matthews, he has created his own style and reputation as a mesmerising live performer and stands in his own right, built on a reputation for giving what thousands have described as the best live music experience of their lives. A unique talent driven by passion, social awareness and love for his trade, he’s a jaw-dropping guitar player.”