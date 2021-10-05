Worthing Symphony Orchestra back for first post-lockdown concert

JOHN GIBBONS

“Now, after a 20-month absence, the professional orchestra of West Sussex makes its return with a special welcome-back concert on Sunday, October 10 at Worthing’s Assembly Hall.

“The programme has been carefully selected by music director John Gibbons to mark the occasion, opening with Beethoven’s joyous 4th Symphony, a brilliant work unjustly overshadowed by the 3rd and 5th, but sparkling with vivacity and positivity.

“Beethoven was influenced by late Haydn symphonies in the 4th Symphony so it is fitting that the orchestra is also playing Haydn’s extraordinary 64th Symphony which makes a truly apt statement for the return of WSO.

“In the original parts Haydn wrote ‘Tempora mutantur, nos et mutamur in illis. Quomodo? Fit semper tempore peior homo’ – ‘The times change, and we change with them. How? Time passing makes mankind worse.’ This spirited four movement symphony contains a beautiful slow movement that plays with all our expectations of the ending of phases.

“Mozart’s Eine kleine Nachtmusik is justly loved the world over for its poise, beautiful melodies and its use in such programmes as Radio 4’s Brain of Britain.

“Mozart’s wife Constanze was a cousin of Carl Maria von Weber, who composed the dazzling Concertino in Eb for clarinet and orchestra.

“WSO’s very own principal clarinet Ian Scott takes centre stage for this remarkable work. Ian is a highly accomplished player who is also principal clarinet of the Royal Ballet and has made a number of acclaimed recordings of British clarinet concertos.

“Finally, the tip-toeing style of Johann Strauss’s Neue Pizzicato Polka matches the orchestra’s tentative steps back to the joy of live orchestral music.”

Jennie added: “After careful consultation with both orchestra and audience members, it has been decided to include some socially distanced seating for the concert.”

John Gibbons said: “While many of our audience appear very relaxed about social distance and masks, others are understandably nervous about large gatherings of people. We have therefore arranged the seating so that those who would like more distance in front and behind can sit in the back half of the stalls while others are able to sit in the front stalls and balcony as normal.”