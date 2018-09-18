Debut sci-fi book for Bognor Regis author

Bognor Regis author Karen McCreedy has had her first science-fiction novel published by Mirror World Publishing.

Set in a world where it is normal to fly, Unreachable Skies tells the story of Zarda, an apprentice Fate-seer who finds she is ill-equipped to deal with the consequences of a plague that has resulted in wingless hatchlings. Efforts to fight prejudice and superstition lead to death for some and exile for others, while Zarda’s own journey to understanding her role in events may lead her to abandon all tradition in order to protect her peoples’ future.

Karen has had non-fiction articles and short stories published in various magazines and anthologies, including collections by Zharmae, Luna Station Publishing and Horrified Press. Her short story Voicemail was recently included in the NewCon Press anthology, Best of British Science Fiction 2017. She recently retired from the University of Chichester and is looking forward to more time to complete the sequels.

