The Nutcracker, Moscow City Ballet, review: Beautiful dancing in a production full of festive magic

Chichester Festival Theatre, January 3-6

Christmas and New Year is a time defined by tradition.

Much of it religious, all of it familiar.

So for many, the first week of January would not be complete without the magic of ballet – and one in particular, The Nutcracker.

Set around the Christmas tree in a sumptuous drawing room the gifts are brought to life and eventually the room is transformed into a pine forest.

Of course, the plot is the least important part of the production save for reinforcing the message of festive magic.

Like all ballet, this is about the quality and beauty of the dance entwined with the potency of the music.

Tchaikovsky’s score includes some of his most popular segments and refrains – many borrowed for TV commercials over the years.

It is always great to welcome the Moscow City Ballet back to Chichester at this time of year.

They and their repertoire have become familiar friends – and despite the many performances they still keep the stunning dance powerful and fresh.

