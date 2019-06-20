Artist Jamie McCartney is to "free the nipple" on the streets of Brighton

Jamie McCartney will be Freeing the Nipple in Brighton on Saturday, June 22.

A spokesman said: “Jamie (of Great Wall of Vagina fame) is up to his sociopolitical tricks again but this time his focus is nipples! Jamie will be taking to the streets of Brighton on Saturday June 22 to distribute hundreds of plaster cast nipple fridge magnets.

“After sticking the magnets to every piece of metal street furniture between the Old Steine and the West Pier, Jamie and his gang of merry pranksters from Brighton Body Casting will join the Free The Nipple Brighton Walk along the seafront route in support of #FreeTheNipple.

“It is Jamie's hope that the magnets will be found and used by the public at home, hence spreading the word about the campaign long after the walk. There are 5 different nipples to collect and this really is the only way to get a free Jamie McCartney artwork, whose pieces often sell for thousands. It's a win win win for Jamie, the campaign and the public.

“#FreeTheNipple is a feminist movement which seeks equality for women to go topless should they wish to, free from harassment and legal problems. The campaign has extended to social media where men’s nipples are allowed but women’s are banned. The censorship appears to be applied randomly and without sensible guidelines so artworks showing bare breasts are often removed and the poster’s profiles senselessly deleted. This leads to emotionally difficult isolation from their online community which we feel is an absurd and draconian reaction to something as mundane as a nipple. Censorship of any kind, particularly of the arts, sets a dangerous precedent and should only be applied in extreme circumstances.”

Free The Nipple Brighton

Meet at 2 pm Saturday 22nd June 2019

Old Steine Gardens, Brighton - Walk to West Pier at 3pm

The after party: Glitter Nips x Free The Nipple

Saturday 22nd June 2019

9pm-3am, North Laine Brew House, 27 Gloucester Place, Brighton

Don't miss out on Matilda at the Mayflower!

Enjoy our photos of the Festival of Chichester 2019 launch

Fantastic line-up unveiled for 2019 Festival of Chichester

See who's coming to this year's Festival of Chichester - picture gallery