Acclaimed folk singer set for evening in Haywards Heath

Miranda Sykes, the acclaimed singer and bassist with Show of Hands returns in 2019 with a new album and UK tour, including a night at Clair Hall, Haywards Heath on March 15.

After a career spanning more than 20 years, during which time she has played with many of the top musicians and singers within the folk world, she will be touring as she started out:

One woman, one bass, and one guitar.

A spokesperson said: “Building on the success of her Borrowed Places tour, Miranda Sykes is back with a completely new project: ‘Behind The Wall.’

“Where Borrowed Places opened a window into the past, explaining where she had been, physically and spiritually, Behind The Wall is a Roller Coaster Ride exploring where we are going; Miranda, you, me, all of us.

“What does it mean to be human today, living in our communities and societies and where will our actions lead us?

“Powerful and hard-hitting but also poignant and beautiful, this show gives us all a chance to reflect and maybe even empower us.

“With her sensational voice, and accompanying herself, Miranda interprets the soul of the land and takes her audience on a journey that resonates with us all, wherever we live and it is one you won’t want to miss.”

The Haywards Heath show begins at 8pm

Tickets £12 Tel. 01444 242953 www.clairhall.org