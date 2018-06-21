Ariel singers offer Les Mis hits at Mayor’s gala night in Haywards Heath

Ariel Company Theatre performers are set to sing songs from Les Misérables at the Haywards Heath Town Mayor’s Grand Twinning Anniversary Gala Dinner and Dance this month.

Les Misérables is Ariel’s major production of the year and will be at The Hawth, Crawley, this November, featuring many students from Ariel’s award-winning Sussex drama academies.

Cllr James Knight said: “Les Misérables is my absolute favourite musical as well as being one of the nation’s most attended shows. It has been seen by more than 70 million people in 51 countries across the world and to have my favourite songs performed for the town’s Twinning Anniversary Gala is fantastic. I’ve been lucky to attend one of the previous showcases by the Ariel Drama Academy in Haywards Heath and been wowed by the performance the students produce.”

Neil Hopson, Ariel director of Les Misérables, said: “The students are very excited to be performing this very prestigious event.”

The Mayor’s Grand Twinning Anniversary Gala Dinner and Dance is on Saturday, June 30 (6pm) at Borde Hill Garden. The event is being attended by the Mayor and councillors from HHTC, the Mayors and delegates from the twin towns of Bondues and Traunstein and businesses and residents from Haywards Heath. Other acts include Ensemble Reza and The 100 Monkeys.

Tickets are on sale at www.bordehill.co.uk/twinning.

All funds raised will go to the Mayor’s Charity, the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity.

