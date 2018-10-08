Blues legends Maggie Bell and Dave Kelly offer Chichester area gig

Chidham Village Hall hosts two very different concerts within five days in mid-October.

Senegalese kora (African harp) player Djabel Cissokho brings his six-piece band to the atmospheric old maltings on Saturday, October 13 and four days later veteran blues musicians Maggie Bell and Dave Kelly perform at the same venue on Wednesday, October 17.

Promoter Mark Ringwood said: “Djabel hails from a long lineage of Griots dating back to the middle ages and when he was growing up in Senegal he was exposed to a wide range of music from all over Africa. Perhaps not surprisingly he’s gone on to work with many different artists including Cheik Lo, Ernest Ranglin, Youssou N’Dour, Robert Plant and Sinead O’Connor.

"However his tenure as principal kora player with Baaba Maal opened the tour to performing worldwide and eventually moving to the UK.

"Scottish singer Maggie Bell fronted Stone the Crows and her raunchy rock-blues vocals were very much its trademark before the tragic on-stage electrocution of guitarist Les Harvey brought the band to an end.

"At the time they were being managed by Peter Grant - who was also managing Led Zeppelin - and Peter saw Maggie through the recording of two solo albums as well as the distinctive soundtracks for the TV detective series Cracker and Hazell and a top 20 hit Hold Me with B A Robertson.

"Kelly began life playing with John Dummer’s Band before former Manfred Mann vocalist Paul Jones asked him to help him form The Blues Band. Nearly fifty years later they are still performing nearly 100 shows a year.”

Concerts start at 8pm; http://www.wegottickets.com.

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/a-play-called-cock-at-chichester-s-minerva-theatre-review-1-8659399



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/mayor-of-chichester-helps-homeless-with-art-exhibition-at-the-oxmarket-1-8658093



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/petworth-festival-literary-week-tickets-go-on-sale-today-with-top-names-on-board-1-8658087



http://https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/gentlemen-of-few-play-chichester-date-on-their-epic-tour-1-8658091



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/brighton-festival-chorus-is-keen-to-recruit-at-its-open-rehearsal-1-8658085



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/tv-and-film/lady-gaga-astonishes-in-debut-film-lead-in-a-star-is-born-1-8659144



http://https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/shoreham-guitarist-richard-durrant-offers-new-album-as-pro-european-statement-1-8658079



http://https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/ruby-wax-will-teach-her-worthing-audience-how-to-be-human-1-8658081