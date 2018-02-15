Britain’s Got Talent winner headlines charity showcase in Horsham

Never Forget – An Evening of Music and Dance is at Horsham’s Holbrook Club on Saturday, March 17 (7.30pm).

Special celebrity guest Richard Hadfield (winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2014 with Collabro) is the headline act.

The event is a showcase of talented Sussex performers. These include Beth Landskroner and Lara, Amber Anderton, The Millar Sisters, Isla Shipton, Lucie Francis and Stephen Foster and The Glambusters.

The event will also feature a pamper corner, lucky dip and a tombola raffle.

Tickets are £12 for adults (£8 for under 18s, free for children under two).

Visit www.wegottickets.com/neverforget2018.

All proceeds will go to Cancer Research UK in memory of Julie Jenkins of Horsham.

Limited seating, bar available, free parking.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.