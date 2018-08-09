Broadway Sound back in Haywards Heath for Bank Holiday weekend

This year’s Broadway Sound is set to take place during the upcoming Bank Holiday weekend on Sunday, August 26 (11am-10pm).

Music enthusiasts are invited to The Broadway in Haywards Heath for this unique It’s Magic festival.

Broadway Sound. Picture by Steve Calver

Tickets are on sale now for £10, or £15 on the day, and children can get in for free (11 and under).

The first performer will bring The Broadway to life at 11am and the street will be closed to traffic with a stage at each end.

People from all over the South East will have a chance to mingle and enjoy the day with an eclectic mix of high-energy tunes delivered back-to-back.

The event is a family-friendly community festival and is aimed at people of all ages to support Sussex talent.

Broadway Sound

There will be bands, singers and musicians performing a variety of genres including classical, folk, pop, jazz and country.

Organisers are promising a festival with a difference, one that has an intimate and relaxed vibe as well as superb sound quality and never a dull moment.

A selection of delicious food and drink will be served throughout the day from bars and restaurants that will spill out onto the street and create a bustling café atmosphere.

There will be plenty of entertainers in the street too who will aim to captivate children and adults alike.

This unique event is always popular and attracts good-natured crowds who give the event a friendly spirit.

Book your tickets online at www.itsmagic.org.uk or in person from Broadbridges, Sussex Road; Fun Bags Party Shop; Orange Square; and Savannah, The Broadway, Haywards Heath.

