Four stylish guys celebrate Frankie Valli with heartfelt tribute concert

The timeless tunes of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons come to Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, on Saturday, March 9.

Bye Bye Baby, a highly talented and impeccably dressed foursome, perform the band’s vast catalogue in an evening of nostalgia and world-class vocals.

They also offer synchronized dance routines that recreate the’60s group’s famous moves.

A spokesperson said: “Bye Bye Baby is the creation of Marc Ryzer (musical director) who founded the group with a vision of creating the best in tributes to Franki Valli and The Four Seasons. They are firmly on their way, having only formed in 2013. They performed their first professional theatre tour in 2015.

“The show will take you on a musical journey through the band’s career, from the early beginning when Frankie joined, celebrating much loved songs, some of which graced films such as The Deer Hunter, Grease and Dirty Dancing.”

The hits include: ‘Beggin’, ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’, ‘Walk Like A Man’, ‘Lets Hang On’, ‘Who Loves You’, ‘December ’63 (Oh What A Night)’, ‘Bye Bye Baby’, ‘Can’t Take my Eyes off You’, ‘Fallen Angel’ and ‘Grease’. The concert will end with a medley of even more great tunes.

Tickets cost £21 (concessions £19). Call the box office on 01342 302000.

