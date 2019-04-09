Music legend Gary Numan will start his UK autumn tour in Bexhill

Tickets go on sale this week for the just announced return of Gary Numan to Bexhill.

The British New Wave icon will kick off his R(Evolution) 40th anniversary tour at the De La Warr Pavilion on Monday September 23.

Tickets costing £32.50 - £42.50 go on general sale on Friday April 12 from 10am - call box office on 01424 229111 or go to www.dlwp.com.

Numan’s UK tour will culminate with a show at London’s Roundhouse on October 24.

He commented on Twitter: “In September 1979 I began my first ever tour around the UK. I’ll be celebrating the 40 years of life, career and touring that have unfolded since then this Sep/Oct with the (R)evolution Tour.”

Most famous for his 1979 single Cars, Numan put out his latest EP The Fallen in November, and played In Conversation shows in Manchester and London in January.