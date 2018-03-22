REVIEW: Continuum, Funtington Music Group

Members of the Funtington Music Group onat the University of Chichester were entertained to a rare change of style when the Group welcomed The Baroque Trio, Continuum, led by Elizabeth Walker [flute].

The evening’s programme was well designed to show the Development of the Baroque Trio. Elizabeth Walker, playing the Baroque Flute, produced throughout the concert a variety of warm, delicate sounds. She is an assertive interpreter, coaxing out melodies, and imposing overall shape to the music.

The second piece, J P Rameau’s Cinquieme Concert from Piece de Clavecin, was a delight, with a vigorous performance, with plenty of dynamic contrasts, emphasising the Trio’s virtuosic abilities. The Baroque musical sounds may have been delicate, but the Trio ably rejuvenated the world of the Baroque, which the audience much appreciated.

Their third piece, Il Pastor Fido, Sonata No 4 in A Major, was interesting in that the composer, originally thought to be Vivaldi, is now believed to be Chedeville. The sounds created produced a lighter shade of Vivaldi’s musical textures, yet this was still an enjoyable piece in its own right. The Trio were sensitively effective in the Pastorale. The final Allegro ended, in contrast, with an energetically flamboyant conclusion.

The second half focused on the trio sonata and included music by Telemann, and a section of the Sonata in G Major by C P E Bach. The players beautifully reflected each instrument’s character, and the accompaniment by Michael Overbury on the Harpsichord was an excellent example of understated musical talent, producing such a rich and warm sound.

The Cello Sonata Opus 5 by Lanzetti showcased so well the playing of Sebastian Comberti, who brought out the “modern feel” of the music, with its galloping chords.

Under the direction of Elizabeth Walker, the Trio performed with obvious enjoyment and each was able to portray their own characters during the evening. The acoustic of the University Chapel also served the Baroque music well, and the artistry of the Trio was outstanding, with each instrumental voice emerging in clear context. Their final piece Flute Sonata in E Minor 1717/23 was well chosen, and demonstrated, how skilled, entertaining, and professional an ensemble is Continuum.

Chris Hough, newly elected Chairman of the Funtington Music Group, said, “This was a consummate performance by three musicians at the top of their profession. We have had a memorable evening of Baroque music, played by an outstanding Trio.”

Further details of the Funtington Music Group can be obtained from the Membership Secretary, Mrs Elizabeth Brooks, on 01243 378900.