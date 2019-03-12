Review: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat

Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals are a bit hit and miss for me.

I know it's probably an unpopular opinion but there are a couple I have just never 'got'. Cats is one and, unfortunately, Joseph is another (for anyone interested School of Rock and Jesus Christ Superstar are two of my favourites!).

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat - picture by Pamela Raith

And, again unfortunately, this version did nothing to change my mind. But the latest UK Tour of the smash-hit show came to the Hawth this week and had the audience on their feet on the first night.

Although not my thing, it was an enjoyable night with an enthusiastic cast, great songs and some good dance numbers.

Jaymi Hensley, a member of 2013’s BBC ‘British Breakthrough Band’ of the year Union J, dons the Technicolor Dreamcoat and leads the company in his first role in a major musical.

Hensley, supported by Trina Hill as the Narrator and Andrew Geater as the Pharaoh, do a great job but the show works best during the group numbers with the brothers.

One More Angel in Heaven, Go, Go,Go Joseph and Those Canaan Days - which had a great Agentine Tango moment in it - were the highlights.

I may not have 'got' it, but I can assure you the rest of the Hawth audience did and it seemed to hit all the right notes.

Running time: 2hrs 20mins includes interval

Tickets: Tue - Thu 7.30pm & Fri 5pm: £23-£35, Wed & Thu 2.30pm: £18-£30, Fri 8pm, Sat 5pm & 8pm: £28-£40. Generous discounts for families of four and groups of 10 or more.

