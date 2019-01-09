Rock musician Mailman aims to deliver a new single each month in 2019

Sussex-based rock musician and producer Mailman is ready to unleash his third album, S3ASON, this year.

However, instead of simply releasing the whole record on a single date, the artist plans to offer one single each month until the end of 2019.

S3ASON

The first, ‘When Is Enough’, comes out in all digital stores on Friday, January 18, followed by ‘Everybody Loves You’ on February 15.

After the last single has been released, the entire album will be out on all formats in January 2020.

“S3ASON (season three) represents a significant departure from 2018’s MPG Award nominated double concept album Yang Yin,” said a spokesperson.

“‘When Is Enough’ is a Brexit and Trump inspired pop polemic, a scream in to the political and cultural void in the hope that some decency and sanity will echo back. Yet S3ASON is more pop album than agitprop, a collection of radio friendly songs exploring themes of mental health awareness, the fragility of human relationships and the importance of love and hope in an increasingly fragmented world.”

Mailman (the performing name of Jamie ‘Stan’ Stanley) is a familiar figure on the Sussex music scene, especially in Horsham where he hosts various music nights and the annual Battle of the Bands contest. He’s a busy musician and it was his desire to work quicker and ‘have more immediacy’ as an artist that gave him the idea to release his new album in monthly instalments.

“Yang Yin took roughly three years to complete,” he said. “It was a huge project, a deliberate indulgence that covered a lot of ground. With S3ASON, I wanted each song to stand up on its own and for it to be full of relevant short, sharp bursts that will hopefully also work as a long play album.”

Mailman is now cautiously optimistic about the album’s prospects, having recently been taken on by label service provider AWAL (Artists Without a Label). But, in his opinion, he’s creating music in “an oversaturated and data-driven industry landscape”.

“As an independent artist with no backing or funding, it’s very hard to stand out from the crowd,” said Mailman. “Especially now that streaming and social media stats are often deemed more important than talent or quality of output.

“But it’s not impossible.”

Yang Yin was well received in industry circles and was briefly in the running to be shortlisted in three 2019 MPG Awards. It wasn’t shortlisted in the end but the record’s mastering engineer Mandy Parnell (who mastered Bjork’s Biophilia, Vulnicura and Utopia) was shortlisted for her work in 2018, and she is back to master S3ASON.

“This album is definitely the most challenging and exciting thing I’ve done to date,” added Mailman. “It’s only half finished currently and I’ve deliberately left gaps so I can incorporate topical responses as and when the muse takes me.”

Anyone who would like to support this project can donate via Paypal using the email address emporiaweb@yahoo.co.uk and follow Mailman on Spotify, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and his own website.

