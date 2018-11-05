Superstar Peter Andre on the virtues of listening to mum and dad as he marks 25 years in showbiz

Aussie-Brit superstar Peter Andre marks a quarter of a century in showbiz on his Celebrating 25 Years tour next year with dates including The Brighton Centre (Wednesday, March 13 2019).

Peter admits he can’t quite believe it has been so long, but he has got a shrewd idea just why he has lasted the course so well.

It all comes down to listening to his mum and dad – and the important life lessons they taught him.

“I was talking to Ant & Dec who used to live in the same apartment block as me 25 years ago, back in the days when they were still PJ & Duncan. And I am still making music now and they are still doing what they do. I saw them a couple of years ago, and I was saying to them ‘Can you believe that we are still able to do what we love doing?’; I asked if they could believe that 25 years later that they would be kings of the television and I would have had a great time with music.

“But I think a lot of it comes down to the fact that my fanbase has been so supportive from day one. Ant & Dec have gone on to much bigger and better things than me… or have gone into different things. But we are still doing what we love – and that’s the main thing.

“There are so many people of that era that are not working now, and it must be hard. It can happen. Sometimes it is not your fault. Sometimes, there is nothing you do. It is just the way it works. And people will still ask me would I like to have a number one single like I did in the 90s, but I just think ‘How much can I possibly ask for!’ If it all stopped tomorrow, I would be happy with what I have done.

“But I think a lot of it all comes down to the fact that mum and dad were very strict from day one. They were always saying that you have got to be nice to people, that you have got to be respectful, that you have always got to appreciate what you have got. They always said that you can lose it all just as quickly.

“They didn’t want me to go into music. They were just talking about how you have got to be with people generally. It was a constant thing with them. When I went into the music business, my parents were petrified. There were thinking of all the common pitfalls, but I wanted to show that if you are honest as a performer, it can be OK.

“Back in the late 90s, I had a horrific breakdown with anxiety and ended up in hospital and on medication, the lot. When I came out of that, I remember thinking you would either go one way or the other. I remember thinking that if I ever got a second chance, I would never, ever take anything for granted. I was having a breakdown, but they called it having a break-through because that’s what I think it was. I just remember feeling so relieved that I got through it. And I remember thinking that I am going to appreciate every day.”

It’s a question of staying grounded: “It can be hard for people to differentiate the realities, but for me, the second I get home from work, I put on my robe or my PJs and cook in the kitchen or watch TV. It is just a completely normal life outside the industry. I have stopped going to parties. I have stopped going to events… or just to the ones that I want to go to. But in general, I give a lot of them a miss and just chill at home.

“There was a time in the 90s when I was flying my friends first class and my family first class, but dad said ‘Be careful, son, one day the money won’t be coming in like it is.’ He said I needed to start thinking about investments. Dad gave me good advice and I did. When I got through the horrific time I had, I thought I needed to start investing. As dad said, it can go as easily as it comes.”

Helping ground Peter even more is his life with his wife Emily, a trainee doctor: “I am worrying about something, she can turn it around and say get over it, it is not going to kill you. You start to relax and realise that you just don’t have to worry!”

The Celebrating 25 Years tour will see Peter encompass his musical journey through the years, performing his best loved hits from his early years to his most recent tracks that have reignited the hearts of the nation. Following his breakthrough in Australia which saw his second single Gimme Little Sign peak at number three in the Australian charts, Peter released his second studio album, Natural, in the UK which reached Number One in the album charts. It included the infamous Mysterious Girl, which shot to Number Two in the UK singles charts, and later went on to hit the top spot when it was re-released by public demand in 2004. Peter’s music career peaked during the 90s when he became the sixth highest selling artist in the UK.

His chart success led to major tours throughout the UK, Europe, Asia and Australia.

During his 25 years in the spotlight, Peter has showcased his diverse musical talent, releasing 12 different albums, all with a unique twist. 2014 saw the singer songwriter release a brand-new sound to add to his collection, with the debut of his swing album Big Night followed in 2015 with Come Fly With Me.

Peter says: “This tour has been a long time in the making and I can’t wait to get back out on stage in front of the fans in Brighton that have supported me over the last 25 years. I’m blessed to have had such a great career in entertainment for that time – it is something really special, and this tour will be a celebration of everything I have worked for.”

Peter Andre CELEBRATING 25 YEARS Tour 2019 dates:

February

Monday 11 February – Aberdeen Music Hall

Tuesday 12 February - Edinburgh Usher Hall

Wednesday 13 February - Carlisle Sands Centre

Thursday 14 February - Newcastle City Hall

Saturday 16 February – Hull Bonus Arena

Sunday 17 February - Sheffield City Hall

Monday 18 February - Liverpool Empire

Tuesday 19 February - Blackpool Opera House

Thursday 21 February - Plymouth Pavilions

Friday 22 February - Bath Forum

Saturday 23 February - Southampton O2 Guildhall

Monday 25 February - Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Tuesday 26 February - Ipswich Regent Theatre

Wednesday 27 February - Cambridge Corn Exchange

March

Friday 01 March – Manchester O2 Apollo

Saturday 02 March – Skegness Butlins**

Sunday 03 March – Grantham Meres Leisure Centre

Monday 04 March - Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

Tuesday 05 March - Swansea Grand Theatre

Thursday 07 March - Birmingham Alexandra Theatre

Friday 08 March - Scarborough Spa

Saturday 09 March - Stoke Regent Theatre

Monday 11 March - London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire*

Tuesday 12 March - London Indigo at The O2*

Wednesday 13 March – The Brighton Centre

Tickets for the Peter Andre Celebrating 25 Years Tour went on sale from 9.00am on

Friday 5 October 2019.

Tickets are priced at:

• Front three rows will be available for fans to purchase via Ticketmaster

Platinum

• Gold Seating - £45.00

• Reserved seating - £32.50

• Early Bird – Reserved Seating - £25.00 (PRE-SALE ONLY)

• Restricted View - £27.50

* Standing tickets are available for the London Shepherds Bush Empire & London

Indigo shows priced at £32.50

All tickets are subject to booking fees and postage fees.

