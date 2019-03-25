Young Musician finalist at Cuckfield church

Two superb musicians are performing at Holy Trinity Church, Cuckfield, next month as part of the venue’s lunchtime concert series.

The event, which features percussionist Toril Azzalini-Machecler and pianist Alison Sutton, starts at 1pm on Friday, April 5.

Refreshments will be served from 12.30pm.

Spokeswoman Hannah Carter said: “Toril started playing percussion at the age of six and is currently studying at the Royal College of Music’s Junior Department. In 2018, he was a Percussion Finalist in the BBC Young Musician competition, and was the youngest participant in the London Symphony Orchestra academy in 2017.

“Toril has been involved in various projects, playing with Chineke! Orchestra, as well as being the marimbist in Agreed, a new opera first premiered at Glyndebourne in March 2019. He is also part of the London Philharmonic Orchestra Junior Artists scheme and a regular member of the Horsham Symphony Orchestra.

“This concert will feature the marimba and include a variety of music and styles from the familiar Bach and Debussy to something a little more contemporary including influences from North Africa and Ghana with rhythmically intense and hypnotic music, classical Indian music and a composition by Joe Duddell commissioned by the BBC for solo percussionist Colin Currie.”

