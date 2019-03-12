A brilliant black comedy from the writer of Rising Damp

Horsham’s Manor Theatre Group is bringing a darkly comic play to Horsham and Ifield.

Natural Causes, written by Eric Chappell (who also created the sitcom Rising Damp), is at North Heath Hall on Friday and Saturday, March 29-30.

Then, the show will be performed at Ifield Barn Theatre on Friday and Saturday, April 5-6.

A spokesperson said: “Vincent has an unusual occupation. He is a professional suicide merchant, using a unique poison, whose services are required at the Bryce household.

“He mistakenly thinks that it is Walter Bryce who needs his unusual expertise, but quickly realises that is Walter’s wife Celia who is his intended customer.

“Celia has emotionally blackmailed Walter for years with her constant threats of suicide and now Walter has decided the only way he can make her happy is by giving her what she wants.

“The fact that he is having an affair with his secretary has nothing whatsoever to do with his decision.

“Enter the Good Samaritan, high on love and life to save the day. Well, that was the intention but then he met Vincent…

“After several unsuccessful attempts to poison various characters, resulting in multiple poisonings of the poor rubber plant, will Vincent ever succeed in his mission?”

The show promises a story that will keep audiences guessing right up until the end.

All performances start at 7.30pm. Doors open 30 minutes beforehand.

Adult tickets are £12 with £10 concessions. Call the box office on 0333 666 3366 or visit www.manorhorsham.com.

Manor Theatre Group’s summer show will be The Wind in the Willows, which will take place at Fishers Farm, North Heath Hall and Ifield Barn Theatre in July and August.

The society’s 2019 pantomime will be Snow White.

﻿Manor Theatre Group has been producing shows in the Horsham District for nearly 40 years and usually puts on three shows a year. Find out more on their website.

