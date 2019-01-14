Adam Bloom headlines Crawley comedy night

Comedy Beats return to The Grasshopper in Crawley, on Friday, February 1 with another line-up of four of the “very best comedians from the UK comedy circuit”.

Organiser Mark Coxon said: “Crawley’s only regular monthly comedy club is now entering its third year and just seems to be going from strength to strength. We pride ourselves on the quality of our shows and 2019 will see, as always, the cream of the British comedy scene, with faces both old and new to the club.

“This month’s show sees the return of Adam Bloom who is not only one of the most respected club comics around but also one of Comedy Beats firm favourites. Apart from appearances on Mock The Week and Russell Howard’s Good News he has written and starred in his own Radio 4 series The Problem With Adam Bloom. Having plied his trade since 1993 he is widely regarded as one of the finest comic minds around and has chalked up seven Edinburgh Festivals as well as being invited five times to the prestigious Montreal Just For Laughs Festival in Canada.

“After the first interval it will be the turn of Mark Simmons. He is a master of the one liner who is currently taking the circuit by storm. He has worked as the support act for the likes of Michael McIntyre, Rob Beckett and Sean Walsh. Although a regular for Comedy Beats this will be his first appearance at The Grasshopper. One of the real joys of putting these line-ups together is putting on acts who our regular audience members at this venue haven’t seen before.

“The closing act for this month’s show is Jonny Awsum. His career received huge exposure just under two years ago when he got to the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent. His performances on that show have received over three million views on YouTube while his unanimous vote of approval from the judges was seen by eleven million TV viewers. He is a musical comedian with a real feel good energy. I have been watching him for the best part of a decade now and I have honestly never seen him have a bad gig. Audiences just seem to love him and he is the perfect choice to close a show of this calibre.

“Hosting the show is the Mancunian comic Alex Boardman. Having grown Comedy Beats to the stage were we are sometimes putting on three or four shows a week, it means we can start to bring acts down to our shows from further afield. Alex is a great example of this. A great improviser and highly interactive he is one of the most sought after acts in the country. As well as writing for both John Bishop and Jason Manford in 2017 he was the warm up act for Eric Cantona at The London Palladium.

“It all takes place at The Grasshopper in Tilgate, Crawley on Friday, February 1. Doors open at 7.15 and the show starts at 8. Tickets are available for £8 in advance or £10 on the door either directly from the venue or online by visiting www.comedybeats.com.”

