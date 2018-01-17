Ariel Drama Academies aim to build on their 2017 successes

Ariel Drama Academies are looking with optimism to 2018 after exciting times and successes last year.

Firsts for 2018 will include the opening of a new academy in Horsham, Ariel’s first performances at the Brighton Fringe and performing for dignitaries at a special event to celebrate the twinning of Haywards Heath with communities in France and Germany. Ariel also plans to expand their Othellos classes for people with special educational needs.

In 2017 Ariel helped many students on the road to success including two who have performed in the West End.

Ed Hooper from the Burgess Hill Academy played Nigel in the Menier Chocolate Factory production of The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole aged 13 ¾. He played this West End role 18 times and the musical was nominated for a BBC audience award.

From Ariel’s East Grinstead Academy, Sophia Ally, 11, had an exciting year appearing in West End hit The Ferryman by Jez Butterworth. She gained considerable experience working with the professional cast and has just finished her performances.

The Othellos have also been achieving amazing things.

Student Becky Tyler, 15, who is wheelchair user and has a specially crafted voice communication aid, bravely took to the stage at Greenbelt, a summer festival of arts, faith and justice to deliver a speech to more than 5,000 people. She received a bigger standing ovation than the Archbishop of Canterbury!

In addition, two Othellos students achieved places at the Orpheus Centre, a centre of excellence in performing and visual arts for young disabled people, and several other students gained places at full-time drama schools.

Ariel founder Nicci Hopson said: “Our aim is always to support and enrich our students’, lives to help them fulfil their potential, whether that is to perform professionally or gain skills for life. We are delighted to be opening our new academy in Horsham and expanding our special needs classes to make acting, singing and dance available to all.”

The Horsham Academy opens on April 28 at Roffey Millennium Hall.

Everyone is welcome (no audition process). Free taster sessions available.

Visit www.arielct.co.uk or call 01444 250407.

