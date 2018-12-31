Celebrate Twelfth Night with a brilliant Shakespearean comedy

Due to popular demand Shakespeare performance specialists Bowler Crab are taking the well-known Christmas comedy Twelfth Night on tour to Sussex and London.

They are set to stop off in Lewes for the first time and perform at the All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, on Saturday, January 5, the actual Twelfth Night after Christmas.

Twelfth Night. Picture by David Montgomery

Artistic director and producer Stephen John said: “I first directed Twelfth Night in 2014 and returning to the piece has been most exciting and engaging.

“It’s truly amazing how many new puns and character development points Shakespeare can give when revisiting a script.

“This new production uses everything I learnt the hard way back in 2014 to fashion a new well poised comic feast for 2018, with dramatic devices new and old.

“This show has a Christmassy design, unique developed style of humour and a very talented cast who have been a joy to work with.”

Twelfth Night is one of Shakespeare’s most popular comedies where women dress as their brothers, unruly relations consume cake and ale, a foolish wit is found in a witty food and a certain gentleman tries to seduce his employer while wearing yellow stockings.

Doors open at 7pm, curtain up at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £15 from www.bowler-crab.com or call 07801893115.