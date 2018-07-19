Colourful family festival offers an enchanting experience in Horsham

There’s only one week to go until Enchanted Horsham.

The new and exciting family festival, which features illuminated pleasure gardens, will bring Horsham Park to life from 4pm until midnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 27-29.

Enchanted Horsham

This summer wonderland is set to offer a huge variety of sights and sounds for all ages.

Visitors can experience first-hand the street theatre and a vintage funfair, the dragon’s eye through VR headsets, belly dancers, fortune tellers and an array of family activities. There will also be a market celebrating Sussex lifestyle, fashion, street food and drink. Choose from a mouth-watering selection of global street food stalls and pop-up restaurants as they nestle alongside beer from Harvey’s, Kent Cider, wine, champagne, gin and cocktail bars.

People will also be able find unique items in the vibrant market, including artwork, toys, curiosities, homewares and garden wares, as well as artisan foods.

The Fashion Tent will feature creative catwalk shows and people can take part to support St Catherine’s Hospice before perusing the boutique and hand-crafted clothes and accessories.

Enchanted Horsham

The magic will continue thanks to the enchanted mermaid’s tales, life-sized puppets, street entertainers and a riot of fun in the illuminated circus tent.

Families are advised to set aside some time to meet Princess, a real-life unicorn, at 5pm, 6.30pm and 9.30pm.

Running until dusk, the music stage will offer an eclectic mix of reggae, acoustic, jazz, swing, samba and salsa. Roving bands and beautiful soundscapes will drift throughout the festival with Harry’s Tricks, The Scorchers, Salsadelic, The Mountain Firework Company, and Hotpot setting the vibe, in addition to the mellow sounds in the Kent Cider Reggae Tent.

As dusk falls, the wondrous, secret illuminated gardens will reveal themselves, bringing to life unicorns, dragon eggs and mystical tales. The beautiful illuminations, stunning projections, light shows, performances, music and pathways of fire will set the scene and the evening activities will commence.

Enchanted Horsham

The Silent Disco in the Neon Circus Tent will come to life at dusk. People can get their faces painted in UV paints and glow as the after dark activities take place, with fire performers, acrobats, jugglers, LED hoopers, trapeze artists and magicians.

For more information and tickets visit www.enchantedhorsham.co.uk.

