Comedian Hal Cruttenden plays Brighton date

Hal Cruttenden has extended his UK tour into 2019 with 22 extra dates - but first he is heading to Brighton.

He is playing the Komedia on Wednesday, October 17 (01273 647100).

Spokeswoman Helen O’Brien said: “After a 2-year hiatus from touring, one of the UK’s most popular TV and live comedian is back with a new show entitled ‘Chubster’. This hotly anticipated show premieres at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this August in the prestigious Pleasance Courtyard One venue for the month before touring from mid-September.

“Rather touchingly, he asked his teenage daughters what title would best sum him up. They said ‘Chubster’. Hal’s now back on the 5:2 diet and onstage in a hilarious show that not only touches on his usual moans about being a middle-aged, middle class father of fat-shaming teenagers but also introduces us to new problems like his struggles with IQ tests, political zealots and the trauma of supporting the England rugby team.

“Hal Cruttenden is one of the top stand-up comedians working in the UK today, as well as being a highly accomplished writer and actor. He has made several appearances on ‘Live at the Apollo’ (BBC1 and 2), ‘Have I Got News For You’ (BBC1) and ‘The Royal Variety Performance’ (ITV) as well as his regular appearances on shows such as ‘Mock the Week’ (BBC2), ‘The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice’ (BBC2 and Channel 4) and ‘The Apprentice: You’re Fired’ (BBC2).

“His other TV appearances include ‘The John Bishop Show’ (BBC1), ‘The Channel Four Comedy Gala’ (Channel 4), ‘The One Show’ (BBC1), ’Would I Lie To You’ (BBC1), ‘Kevin Bridges: Live at the Referendum’ (BBC1), ‘Sunday Night at the Palladium’ (ITV),‘Pointless Celebrities’ (BBC1), ’Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow’ (BBC1), ‘Celebrity Mastermind’ (BBC1), ‘Let’s Dance For Comic Relief’ (BBC1), ‘The National Lottery Draw’ (BBC1), ’Comedy Rocks’ (ITV), ‘The Nightly Show’ (ITV), ‘John Bishop’s Only Joking (Sky One), ‘The Rob Brydon Show’ (BBC2), ‘Celebrity Squares’ (ITV), ‘The Wright Stuff’ (Channel 5), ‘The Omid Djalili Show’ (BBC1), ‘The 11 O’Clock Show’ (Channel 4), ‘A Right Royal Quiz’ (ITV), ‘It’s Not Me, It’s You’ (Channel 5), ‘The Melbourne Comedy Festival Gala’ (Channel 10 Australia), ‘Comedy Central at the Comedy Store’ (Comedy Central), ‘Just For Laughs Gala’ (CBC Canada), ’Funny as Hell’ (BBC America), ‘George Stroumboulopoulos Tonight’ (CBC Canada), ‘The World Stands Up’ (Paramount Comedy Channel UK, The Comedy Channel Australia, Comedy Central and BBC America), ‘7 Days’ (TV3 NZ)), ‘The Project’ (TV3 NZ).

“On the radio, the second series of his sitcom ‘Hal’ (co-written with Dominic Holland) was recently broadcast on BBC Radio 4. Other radio appearances include being a team captain on ‘Britain versus the World’ and spots on ‘Loose Ends’, ‘Act Your Age’, ‘Chat Show Roulette’ and ‘Four at the Store’ (all on Radio 4).

The tour dates are as follows:

OCTOBER

Wed 17th BRIGHTON – Komedia 01273 647100

Thurs 18th BURY ST EDMUNDS – The Apex 01284 758000

Fri 19th CHELTENHAM – Pump Rooms 01242 521621

Sat 20th SOUTHPORT – Comedy Festival Online sales only https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Southport/The-Bold-Hotel/Hal-Cruttenden-Chubster/13157105/

Fri 26th BRACKNELL – South Hill Valley 01344 484 123

Sat 27th BASINGSTOKE – Anvil Arts 01256 844244

NOVEMBER

Fri 2nd STOCKTON – Arc 01642 525199

Tues 6th LEEDS – City Varieties 0113 243 0808

Wed 7th BROMSGROVE – Artrix 01527 577330

Thurs 8th SWINDON – Wyyvern Theatre 01793 524 481

Sat 10th NEW MILTON – Forest Arts 01425 612393

Wed 14th TELFORD – Oakengates 01952 382382

Fri 16th & Sat 17th LONDON – Leicester Square Theatre 020 7734 2222

Wed 21st ST.ALBANS – Arena 01727 844488

Fri 23rd TUNBRIDGE WELLS – Trinity Theatre 01892 678 678

Wed 28th ANDOVER – The Lights 01264368368

DECEMBER

Sun 2nd GULBENKIAN – Theatre 01227 769075

Thurs 6th SOUTHEND – Palace 01702 351135

JANUARY

Fri 11th & Sat 12th NORDEN – Farm Centre For The Arts 01628 788997

Fri 18th CREWE – Lyceum 01270 368242

Sat 19th SHEFFIELD – Leadmill 0114 2727 040

Fri 25th LANCASTER – Grand 01524 64695

Sat 26th CLWYD – Theatre 01352 701521

FEBRUARY

Fri 1st TUNBRIDGE WELLS – Trinity Theatre 01892 678678

Sat 2nd BIRMINGHAM – The Old Rep Theatre 0121 359 9444

Sat 9th LINCOLN – Engine Shed 0871 220 0260

MARCH

Fri 1st DORCHESTER – Arts 01305 266926

Sat 2nd TAUNTON – The Brewhouse Theatre 01823 283244

Sun 3rd EXETER – Corn Exchange 01392 665866

Wed 6th CARDIFF – Glee 0871 472 0400

Fri 8th OXFORD – Glee 0871 472 0400

Wed 13th NOTTINGHAM – Glee 0871 472 0400

Sat 16th SHREWSBURY – Severn Theatre 01743 281281

Fri 22nd MWLDAN – Theatre 01239 621200

Sat 23rd WYESIDE – Arts Centre 01982 552555

Fri 29th KENDAL – Brewery Arts Centre 01539 725133

Sat 30th NEW BRIGHTON – Foral Pavilion 0151 666 0000

Sun 31st SCARBOROUGH – Spa Theatre 01723 821888