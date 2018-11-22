Comedy legend Barry Cryer cancels tonight’s Horsham Capitol show after fall

Barry Cryer and Colin Sell’s new comedy show, which was set to take place at The Capitol, Horsham, tonight (November 22), has been cancelled.

“We have just been advised that Barry Cryer, one of the stars of tonight’s show Strictly Come Joking, has had a fall and broken his hip,” said a Capitol spokesperson.

“This means that tonight’s show will have to be cancelled. Ticket holders are being contacted by our Box Office staff and will be offered a full refund as we do not have an alternative date at the present time.”

Visit The Capitol website at www.thecapitolhorsham.com or call the venue on 01403 750220.

Les Miserables, The Capitol, Horsham, review: Ariel performers put on a stunning musical. Click here to read our full review.