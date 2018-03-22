Copthorne date for comic Christian Reilly

Comedy Beats returns to Oliver's Wine Bar in Copthorne for its fifth show at the venue on Thursday, April 5.

Organiser Mark Coxon said: “We started doing shows there a year ago and now we are putting one on every couple of months. The company is based in Copthorne so in many ways this feels like our home-town gig, even though Copthorne is a village!

“It's a perfect venue for comedy with a really intimate feel to it. Last month’s show was a sell-out and it was a great atmosphere. At most of our shows we have a compere and three comedians doing 20-minute sets but at this venue along with the MC we have two acts doing extended sets of about half an hour each. It's a fantastic opportunity to see the comedians up close doing longer than normal and the response to the shows so far has been excellent.

“This show will be hosted by circuit legend Mandy Knight. I have worked in stand-up for over 20 years and Mandy is without a doubt my favourite compere If there is a Dame of the British comedy scene it would have to be her. She delivers razor-sharp gags as well as being fantastic at interacting with her audience.

“The opening act is Mark Simmons. He is a one-liner comedian very much in the style of Tim Vine or Gary Delaney. If you like your laugh per minute ratio high you will love him. He has been support act for Sean Walsh, Rob Beckett, Jack Dee and even Michael McIntyre. At last years Edinburgh Festival he came joint fifth in the poll for the top 15 jokes of the fringe securing 27 per cent of the vote.

“Closing the show is Christian Reilly. He began his career in comedy as part of Rich Hall's backing band. Within a few years he was closing all the major comedy clubs in the country. A lot of musical acts parody well-known songs. He takes it one step further by parodying the artists/bands. My favourite ones are The Bee Gees, Bryan Ferry, Bruce Springsteen and The Arctic Monkeys.

“It all takes place at Oliver's Wine Bar on Thursday, April 5. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm. Tickets are priced at £15 and can be purchased in advance from the venue or online at http://www.comedybeats.com.”