Entertainment listings for Sussex: Friday to Thursday, December 21-27

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 21

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Dec 23, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Winter Solstice Sunrise Stroll, 4 miles with Graham and Hilda 472678. Meet at Waitrose Bus Stop, 6.54am bus 28 to Ringmer Green.

WALK: Meet 11am, car park of Southwater Country Park, (off Cripplegate Lane, RH13 9UN). 2.6 mile HDC Health walk along bridleways and country lanes return via the Downs Link. No stiles but can be muddy. Not suitable for wheelchairs or prams. The café and toilets at the Park will be open. Sorry no dogs. 75 mins. Alex 01403 273751.

CONCERTS

Carol Service: Followed by mulled wine and mince pies. St Edward’s RC Church, 2 Lodge Lane, Keymer, BN6 8RA. 7pm, all welcome, free entry. There will be a collection for Chestnut Tree House (Children’s Hospice Care).

CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: £15, 7.30pm All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes (01273) 486391. The Massive Violins Christmas Special.

THE BBC BIG BAND: £20-£28.50, 7.30pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Festive favourites with a Swing twist.

GIGS

GROVE HOOVERS: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8.30pm.

HSC CHRISTMAS PARTY: With Willie Austen & Paul Stenton, Horsham Sports Club, 8pm.

LEWES LOVES DISCO: Free, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

THANK YOU FOR THE MUSIC: £25, 7.45pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Abba songs.

THE BOOTLEG BEATLES: From £32.90, 7.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. Tribute band.

THE FIRETONES: The Six Bells, Billingshurst, 8pm.

STAGE

SANTA’S LITTLE TROLLS: From £12.50, 2.30pm/4.30pm (11am/1pm Dec 22/23) Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Puppet Show.

SLEEPING BEAUTY: Until January 6, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

THE HO HO HO! CHRISTMAS SHOW: Until Monday, December 24, £12.50, various times, The Capitol studio, North Street, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 22

COMEDY

THE TREASON SHOW: £15-£17, 8pm White Hart Hotel, High Street, Lewes (01273) 476694. That Was The year That Was ‘18.

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: A Wander Around Barcombe, 4.5 miles with Jill 01273 480167. Meet in the car park in Barcombe Mills Road, 10am..

WALK: Meet 10am at the far end of Newbridge Nurseries car park, Broadbridge Heath. New 5-mile HDC circular walk on to the outskirts of the village, passing Rapkyns and Farlington School. Dogs on a lead. Join us in the cafe for refreshments at the end. 2 hrs 15 mins. Liz 01403 263920 or Simon 01403 260599.

GIGS

CROSSFIRE: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm.

HASLETT AND FALLOWS: Queen’s Head, Chapel Road, Barns Green, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

JELLYHEAD: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

JOE 90: Kings Head, Billingshurst - Billingshurst, 8pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £4, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Christmas Party.

MADNESS: From £41.80, 7.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. Plus special guests The Fratellis.

MILD PERIL: Carfax Bandstand – Horsham, 1pm-3.30pm.

SAM CALVER AND FRIENDS: £16.50, 6pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Christmas Concert.

THE KONDOMS: Free, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 23

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: A South Downs Way Inland Route – Linear Walk, 10 miles with Peter and Naomi 07745 309407. Meet at Seven Sisters Centre, Exceat, 10am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Scaynes Hill Wander, 4 miles with William 01444 831098. Meet in the car park in Church Road, Scaynes Hill, 10.30am.

WALK: Meet 10am at Kithurst Hill car park. 4.5 mile HDC walk to historic Lee Farm in the heart of the South Downs. The Car Park is off the Storrington to Amberley Road (B2139). Take the left turn 1.3 miles from Tesco’s roundabout and drive to the very top of the hill. Dogs welcome. Refreshments provided. 2 hrs. Mick 01903 745971.

GIGS

ANDY OSMAN: The Anchor Inn, Storrington, Pulborough, 9pm.

CON CLUB ALL STARS: Free, 3.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

HORSHAM FOLK CLUB: Normandy Centre, Horsham, 7.45pm.

STROBE: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm.

THE THREE CROWNS CHRISTMAS HOEDOWN: The Three Crowns, Billingshurst, 6pm.

CHRISTMAS EVE

COMMUNITY

CHRISTMAS SERVICES: Burgess Hill Methodist church, London Road (entrance off Gloucester road). December 24: 4pm, Christingle service, an opportunity for children to make a Christingle. December 25: 10am, Christmas day service. All are welcome.

GIGS

ALTER EGO: The Bedford, Horsham, 8pm.

FIDGET: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8.30pm.

STAGE

THE SNOWMAN: £10-£18.50, 12.30/3pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. The Snowman and Peter and The Wolf.

BOXING DAY

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: The ‘I Wish I Hadn’t Eaten All That Food’ Walk, 8 miles with Alan H 07976 083766. Meet at the kiosk at food of South Downs Way in Dukes Drive, Eastbourne (nr Bede’s School) 11am.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Boxing Day Stroll Around Lewes, 3 miles with Jeannette 812423. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes, 10am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Circular Walk North East of Plumpton Green, 5.5 miles with Jill 01273 480167. Meet at Plumpton Green Village Hall car park, 10.30am.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Boxing Day Circular, 4.5 miles with Heather 506137. Walk starts at 10am from East Dean car park.

WALK: Every Wednesday. Meet 10:30am at bandstand in The Carfax, Horsham, RH12 1FD. 30 or 60 mins flat HDC Health walk on good paths around Horsham park. Suitable for elderly and those recovering from illness. Wheelchairs and buggies welcome. Dogs on a lead. Emmy 01403 255517.

GIGS

OPEN MIC: Kings Head, Billingshurst, 8pm.

THURSDAY

GIGS

CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: £7.50, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Herbie Flowers.

OPEN MIC: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Mary Poppins Returns (U) Fri 2.30, 6.00, 9.00; Sat 2.30, 5.45, 8.45; Sun 11.30, 2.30, 5.30, 8.30; Christmas Eve 11.00, 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Boxing Day 11.30, 2.30, 5.30, 8.30; Thu 5.30, 8.30; Silver Screen: Thu 11.30, 2.30. Dementia Friendly Screening: The Wizard Of Oz (U) Fri 11.00. Kids’ Club: Arthur Christmas (U) Sat 11.30. Toddler Time: Stick Man (U) Christmas Eve 9.45.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Mary Poppins Returns (U) Fri, Sat, Sun & Thu 12.15, 2.00, 5.10, 6.30, 8.15; Christmas Eve 12.00, 3.00, 3.30. Ralph Breaks The Internet (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun & Thu 3.30. The Grinch (U) Fri, Sat, Sun & Thu 11.45; Christmas Eve 12.30.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): The Grinch (PG) Fri 1.15; Thu 1.00. Mirai (PG) Fri 3.45; Sat 8.45; Christmas Eve 12.45. C’est La Vie (15) Fri & Sat 6.00; Sun 8.30; Christmas Eve 5.00; Thu 3.15. Tulip Fever (15) Fri 8.30; Sat 12.30; Sun 12.45, 6.00; Christmas Eve 2.45; Thu 6.00, 8.30. Alan Bennett’s Allelujah! (15) Sat 3.00. Bolshoi 2018: The Nutcracker (PG) Sun 3.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): (Next film January 5.)

CRAWLEY

The Hawth (01293 553636): NT Live Encore: Antony And Cleopatra (12A) Sun 3.00.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Mary Poppins Returns (U) 2.00; 5.00, 8.00 (not Mon). Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (PG) 2.05; 5.05, 8.05 (not Mon). Mortal Engines (12A) 7.50 (not Mon). The Grinch (U) 2.10. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) 5.00 (not Mon).

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Mary Poppins Returns (U) Fri 1.50, 5.00, 8.10; Sat & Sun 10.45, 1.50, 5.00, 8.10; Christmas Eve 11.35, 2.45; Boxing Day 1.15, 4.20; Thu 1.50, 5.00, 8.10. The Muppet Christmas Carol (U) Sat & Christmas Eve 10.10. Bolshoi Ballet (2018): The Nutcracker (12A) Sun 3.00.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Mary Poppins Returns (U) Fri, Sat & Sun 2.15, 7.45; Christmas Eve 11.00, 2.15, 5.30; Thu 11.00, 2.15, 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Bumblebee (PG) Fri 10.15. Mary Poppins Returns (U) Fri, Sat, Sun & Thu 10.30, 1.30, 4.45, 7.45; Christmas Eve 10.30, 1.30, 4.45; Boxing Day 1.30, 4.45. Surviving Christmas With The Relatives (15) Fri, Christmas Eve & Boxing Day 2.15; Sat & Sun 8.15; Thu 5.15. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 2.15; Christmas Eve & Boxing Day 5.15; Thu 8.15. A Star Is Born (15) Fri 8.15; Sat & Sun 5.15; Thu 2.15. The Grinch (U) Sun, Christmas Eve & Thu 10.15.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film January 11.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Mary Poppins Returns (U) Fri, Sat, Sun & Christmas Eve 11.00, 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Boxing Day 12.00, 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Thu 11.00, 2.00, 5.15, 8.15; Relaxed: Sat 11.30; Autism Friendly: Sun 11.30. Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2 – 3D (PG) Sat 2.15; Sun 11.15; Thu 12.30. Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2 (PG) Fri 12.15; Sat 11.15; Christmas Eve 11.15; Boxing Day 12.45, 3.15. Anna And The Apocalypse (15) Fri & Boxing Day 8.15; Sat & Sun 7.45; Christmas Eve 6.45; Thu 7.30. Polina (12A) Fri 2.45, 5.30; Sat 2.45; Sun 2.30; Christmas Eve 1.45, 4.15; Boxing Day 5.45; Thu 2.15. Cold War (15) Fri 3.00; Sat 8.15; Sun 8.30; Christmas Eve 4.45; Boxing Day & Thu 8.30. A Star Is Born (15) Fri & Sat 5.15; Sun 2.15; Christmas Eve 7.00; Boxing Day 3.00; Thu 5.30. The Wife (15) Fri 8.30; Sat 5.30; Sun 5.45; Christmas Eve 2.15; Boxing Day 6.00; Thu 3.15. It’s A Wonderful Life (U) Sun 5.00; Thu 4.45.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): The Grinch (U) Fri, Sat, Sun & Thu 10.15. Ralph Breaks The Internet – Wreck-It Ralph 2 (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun & Thu 12.10; Christmas Eve 10.15. Mary Poppins Returns (U) Fri, Sat, Sun & Thu 2.30; Christmas Eve 12.35, 3.15, 6.05.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film January 19.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film January 25.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Mary Poppins Returns (U) Fri 11.00, 11.30, 1.45, 2.30, 3.00, 4.30, 5.30, 5.45, 7.15, 8.15, 8.30; Sat 11.00, 1.45, 2.45, 3.00, 4.30, 5.30, 5.45, 7.15, 8.15, 8.30; Sun 11.30, 12.00, 2.35, 2.45, 5.30, 5.45, 7.15, 8.15, 8.30; Christmas Eve 10.15, 10.30, 12.45, 1.15, 3.30, 3.45, 4.00; Boxing Day 2.00, 2.15; Thu 11.30, 12.15, 2.30, 3.00, 5.30, 5.45, 7.30, 8.15, 8.30. Bumblebee (PG) Christmas Eve 1.00; Boxing Day 2.30; Thu 2.40, 5.05. The Grinch (U) Fri 10.30; Sat 12.45; Sun 5.15; Christmas Eve 10.45; Thu 10.15. Wreck-It Ralph: Ralph Breaks The Internet (PG) Fri & Sat 12.35; Sun 12.10; Thu 12.05. Elf (PG) Sun & Thu 10.00. Saturday Morning Movie: Elf (PG) Sat 10.30. Bolshoi Ballet Live: The Nutcracker (12A) Sun 3.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Mary Poppins Returns (U) Fri & Thu 10.15, 1.30, 5.00, 8.15; Sat & sun 9.40, 2.20, 5.20, 8.20; Christmas Eve 9.40, 12.35, 3.45; Boxing Day 2.00, 5.10, 8.15. The Grinch (U) Sat & Sun 12.05. The Muppet Christmas Carol (U) Sat & Sun 10.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): Mary Poppins Returns (U) Fri 12.15, 3.00, 5.45, 8.00; Sat 12.15, 3.15, 6.00, 8.45; Sun 12.15, 3.00, 5.15, 8.00; Christmas Eve 10.30, 1.15, 4.00; Boxing Day 12.15, 3.00, 5.00, 7.45; Thu 10.15, 12.15, 3.00, 5.45, 8.30. Saturday Morning Pictures: The Muppet Christmas Carol (U) Sat 10.15. It’s A Wonderful Life (U) Sat 6.15; Christmas Eve 1.00. The Muppet Christmas Carol (U) Sun 10.00; Christmas Eve 10.45. Royal Opera House: The Nutcracker (12A) Boxing Day 2.00.

