ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, February 16-22

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Feb 18, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

LEWES ARCHAEOLOGICAL GROUP TALK: ‘Gundreda and Her Chapel’, St John’s Church, Southover. Illustrated talk by Marcus Taylor, lecture room, Lewes Town Hall, Fisher Street. 7.30pm. £2-£4, free entry for under 18s.

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: History of the Trickster by David Bramwell, 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe.

TALK: Lewes Archaeological Group talk, Gundreda and her chapel in St John’s Church Southover by Marcus Taylor, 7.30pm Lecture Room, Lewes Town Hall £4/£2.

TEA DANCE: Adastra Hall, Hassocks. Ballroom, latin, jive and sequence dancing, 2pm, £5 on the door. Sprung floor, tea, coffee and cake included. Call 07767 411115, 01444 248926 or email strictlydancemagic@gmail.com, Visit www.strictlydancemagic.co.uk.

WALK: 2½ mile, flat, circular HDC Health walk along bridleways, country lanes and Downs Link. Meet 11am in the Country Park car park (off Cripplegate Lane), Southwater. Can be muddy. 1 ¼ hours. Dogs on a lead. Weekday parking free Nov to Mar. Jill 07780 701184.

CONCERTS

FREE LUNCHTIME CONCERT: 1.10pm, St Peter’s Church, West Blatchington, Hove, 01273 732459, stpeterswestblatchington.org.uk. A Recital by Sussex Camerata. Refreshments will be provided. Entrance is free but donations towards the choir fund will be gratefully received.

GIGS

AYNSLEY LISTER: £15, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Blues Night.

FAT BELLY JONES: Free, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

FIDGET: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm.

REBECCA FERGUSON: £28.50-£60, 7pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111.

SHADOWLANDS: £5, 9pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Goth and alternative night.

THE KEMPTOWN CARNIVAL BOTANICAL BALL: £10, 11pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

VAMPIRES ROCK: Ghost Train. From £30.40, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

STAGE

A SLIGHT HANGOVER: £8-£9, 7.45pm until Feb 24 (Sat mat 2.30pm) Seaford Little Theatre, 4 Steyne Road, Seaford (01323) 492821. A comedy by Ian Olgilvy.

FROM IBIZA TO THE NORFOLK BROADS: £15-£17, 8pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Telling the tale of a young David Bowie obsessive.

OUR LADY OF SLIGO: £8-£9, 7.45pm until Feb 24 (Sun 2.30pm) (not Mon) New Venture Theatre, Bedford Place, Brighton 01273 746118. By Sebastian Barry.

PENGUIN: £7.50-£9, 11am/2pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Long Nose Puppets. 2-7yrs.

REVOLTING RHYMES: £5, 4pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Half term workshop performance for family and friends.

SNOW MOUSE: £5-£7, 10.30am/1.30pm/3.30pm until Feb 18, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. The egg and Travelling Light.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17

COMEDY

COMEDY CAFE: £12, 8pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678.

COMEDY CLUB 4 KIDS: £6.50-£8.50, 2pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

GEMMA ARROWSMITH: Earthling. £7-£9, 6pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

MILTON JONES: £25.50, 8pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Milton Jones is Out There.

MYSTERY MEAT NIGHT: £5-£7, 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Comedy club.

STUART GOLDSMTH: Like I Mean It. £11.50, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

COMMUNITY

EXHIBITION: West Hoathly Local History Archive Exhibition, Saturday and Sunday, February 17 and 18, 10am to 5pm in West Hoathly Village Hall. Exhibition of hundreds of photographs, maps, documents, artefacts, parish registers, recorded reminiscences and a special exhibit on Plaw Hatch.

HORSHAM DISTRICT ARCHAEOLOGY GROUP: 10am-4pm. Horsham District Archaeology Group Day- school is looking at the Archaeology of Medieval Abbeys and Priories. With Simon Stevens BA, MCIfA, Senior Archaeologist with Archaeology South-East, a division of UCL. Easteds Barn, Southwater. Members £16, non members £24. Info: horshamarch@hotmail.co.uk, 01903 872309.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Coast and Downs, 5 miles with John 01444 483860. Meet at Saltdean Lido car park, 10.30am.

Spring Toy and Model Train Show: By the Sussex Vintage Model Railway Collectors. 10am-4.30pm, The Knoyle Hall, Knoyle Road, Preston Park. Lively operating layouts of vintage toy and model trains for a nostalgic experience and family fun. Treasures for collectors on sale. Refreshments. Adults £4, (accompanied) children free. Call 01323 893661 or email sussexvintagemrc@hotmail.co.uk.

TALK: With Julian Bell, author of What is Painting? 3pm Paddock Art Studios, Lewes. £4 on door, LADVAA members free.

WALK: Meet 2pm at Storrington Recreation Ground car park, RH20 4PG. A pleasant 3 mile HDC Health walk to Cootham. An easy flat route, suitable for all abilities. Dogs welcome. 1 ½ hours. Mick Denness 01903 745971.

WALK: Meet and park, 10.30am, Hillier Garden Centre, Brighton Road, RH13 6QA. Please park right at the bottom on the gravel. 6-mile, HDC Health walk to Sedgwick Park. No dogs please. May be muddy. 2 ½ hours. Douglas 01403 268807 or Jill 07780 701184.

GIGS

BLUNTER BROTHERS: 7.30pm-1am, Crowne Plaza Felbridge, London Road, East Grinstead. Tickets £24.50, book in advance, 01342 337700, www.cpfelbridgehotel.co.uk/events-calendar/blunter-brothers.

CROSSFIRE: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm.

GENO WASHINGTON: 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Plus The Ram Jam Band. See website for details.

HEAVENLY TWINS: Songs from the ‘50s right up to the present day. Artists covered include Simon & Garfunkel, The Beatles, The Stones, Elvis, The Kinks and Bruce Springsteen. 8.30pm, Clayton & Keymer Branch of The Royal British Legion, Woodsland Road, Hassocks, 01273 845829.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: The Toons, Carfax, Bandstand, Horsham, 1pm-3pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £8, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Damien Barber and Mike Wilson.

OYE SANTANA: Saturday, February 17, 7.30pm, £19.50, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. PAUL WELLER: £47.40, 7.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. With support from The Strypes.

SAVIOURS OF SOUL: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

SEAL: £35-£87.50, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. The Standards Tour plus special guests.

The Tannahill Weavers: 8pm, £13.20, Uckfield Civic Centre, 01825 747790, http://www.uckfieldciviccentre.com. The Tannahill Weavers are one of Scotland’s premier traditional bands. Their diverse repertoire spans the centuries with fire-driven instrumentals, topical songs, and original ballads and lullabies.

THE CHICAGO BLUES BROTHERS: From £26.50, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Back in Black Tour.

THE TONY STONE BAND: The Red Lyon, Slinfold, 8.30pm.

WAGON WHEEL: The Shelley Arms, Broadbridge Heath, 8.30pm.

WOMEN IN ROCK: £24, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Tribute show.

STAGE

HOOT OWL – MASTER OF DISGUISE: 11.30am and 2.30pm, Cranleigh Arts Centre, 01483 278000. Hoot Owl is no ordinary owl – he’s a master of disguise! And he plans to use his cunning camouflage powers to gobble up the tiny animals of the night. Trouble is, Hoot Owl’s prey keep escaping. Suitable for ages four to 94, tickets £10, £35 family of four.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18

COMEDY

BALAL ZAFAR: Biscuit. £10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

BARNSTORMERS COMEDY: 7.30pm, The Capitol studio, Horsham, 01403 750220.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Alfriston Circular, 10 miles with Jackie and Geoff F 01323 730915. Meet at North Road, Alfriston (near school) 10am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: South of the Common, 5 miles with William 01444 831098. Meet at Romany Ridge Common car park, North Common Road, North Chailey, 10.30am.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH, BALCOMBE: 8am Holy Communion, 10am Parish Eucharist and Sunday School.

WALK: Meet 10am, Washington South Downs Way car park. 6½ mile circular HDC Health walk, some hills, exploring bridleways around Chanctonbury and Findon Park. Dogs welcome. 2¾ hours. Mick Denness 01903 745971.

CONCERTS

BRIGHTON: Symphony For A City, 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Film with the new recording of Ed Hughes’ score by the Orchestra of Sound and Light.

EUROPEAN UNION CHAMBER ORCHESTRA: 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Hans-Peter Hofman director, Guy Johnston cello.

WURLITZER: £12-£15, 2.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Michael Wooldridge.

GIGS

FRED’S OPEN MIC: Goffs Park Social Club Ltd, Crawley, 3pm.

TINA MAY: £15, 3pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Studio Jazz.

VIVA MORRISEY: 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Tribute show. See website for details.

VIVA SANTANA: £23.50-£25.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Carlos Santana tribute show.

STAGE

BRENDAN COLE: £31-£41, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Brendan Cole: All Night Long.

SUGGS: From £32.65, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. What a King Cnut: A Life in the Realm of Madness.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 19

COMMUNITY

EVENING OF MEDIUMSHIP: With medium Iain Mason, 7.30pm, with refreshments and raffle £5, Barnham Community Hall. Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

WALK: Meet 10am in the car park of Whitemans Green recreation ground (not the Rugby club), Staplefield Road, Cuckfield. New 5¼ mile HDC Health walk. Good views from the High Weald Landscape Trail as we walk towards Borde Hill Gardens. No dogs please. 2¼ hours. Graham 01403 733677.

GIGS

ERASURE: £42.50-£62.50, 7pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus special guests.

THE KING IS BACK: £25.50, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613. Elvis tribute, Ben Portsmouth.

STAGE

ROMEO AND JULIET: From £19.40, 7.45pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. The Russian State Ballet of Siberia.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20

COMEDY

THUNDERBARDS: 4ND. £10-£12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

BRIGHTON: 8pm. Unattached? The Group is a club for men and women aged 50+ which meets in Brighton on the third Tuesday evening of every month. An opportunity to meet new friends. Walking, eating out, theatre, golf, holidays – all arranged by members. Visit www.thegroup.org.uk and give The Group a call.

FREE MEDITATION AND REIKI HEALING: 12.30pm to 1.30, Unitarian Church Hall, Worthing Road, opp. bus station, Horsham. Info: 07717221520.

HORSHAM HOLISTIC HEALTH: Mind, Body and Spirit group. Finding Balance Through Grounding with Krista Hughes, 7.30pm, Friends Meeting House, Worthing Road, Horsham. Cost £7. Contact Tina on tina@rainbowoasis.co.uk or 07857 545678.

HORSHAM HORTICULARAL SOCIETY: Mark Saunders – Garden Photography. This year Mark will be passing on his garden photography skills after being judged a second and third place achiever in many prestigious photographic competitions including the Royal Horticultural Society. The meetings are held at Brighton Road Baptist Church, Brighton Road, Horsham, on alternate Tuesdays starting at 7.30pm. Everyone welcome, visitor entry £2 to include refreshments. Info: www.horshamhorticulturalsociety.co.uk.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Stroll, Piltdown, with Sally and Sue H 01825 371469. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes, 10am.

LEWES LITERARY SOCIETY: Talk, Making Believe, with crime writer William Shaw, 8pm All Saints Centre, Frairs Walk, Lewes. £10.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Circumnavigation of Haywards Heath, 11.4 miles with Paul J (07711 772853 on day). Meet at Hickmans Lane car park, Lindfield, 10am.

SEAFORD LECTURE AND LITERARY CLUB: Sussex Villains - some notable murderers and their crimes by Phil Armstrong, 7.30pm St Leonard’s Church Hall, Seaford. Visitors welcome.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, St Mary’s Church, Causeway, Horsham. Five-mile HDC Health walk over Denne Park to Coltstaple Lane and back along Pedlar’s Way via Chesworth Farm. Lovely views of Horsham. Some stiles. Sorry, no dogs. 2½ hours. Jill Shuker 07780 701184.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: George and Dragon, Horsham, 8.30pm.

NILS FRAHM: £27, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709.

STAGE

AREN DRIFT: £4, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Young Sahara, No:va, Joe Robinson. A night for songwriters.

CINDERELLA: From £19.40, 7.45pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. The Russian State Ballet of Siberia.

THE KITE RUNNER: £29.50-£31.50, 7.30pm until Feb 24 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Bottoms and Brow, 10.3 miles with Eileen B 07914 244678. Meet at Butts Brow car park, Willingdon, 10am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Pub Social at The Red Lion, Lindfield, 7.30pm.

SOUTHWATER HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: ‘Growing Vegetables for Show and Kitchen’ presented by Geoff Peach. Show judge, broadcaster on the BBC’s ‘Dig It’ Sunday morning programme, professional gardener and all-round nice guy, Geoff lets audiences into some of the secrets of successful veggies that you can show and eat. 7.30pm, The Village Hall, Church Lane, Southwater. Non-members welcome £1. Free to members. Membership £7.50 (£12 family). Call 01403 730897 or join at the door. Email southwaterhs@yahoo.com.

TALK: Mass Murder, Nazi Visions of Empire and the Art of Writing of Arnold Daghani. Documenting a Neglected Aspect of the Holocaust, 5.30 The Keep, Falmer. £3.

TALK: The Future of Police and Fire and Rescue Services in Lewes. Opportunity to learn how these two key public services are responding strategically to new challenges and demands, 7pm Lecture Room, Lewes Town Hall. £3 (Friends of Lewes members free).

The HISTORY SOCIETY: 7.30pm for 8pm, Victory Hall, Balcombe. The talk is on ‘Mcindoe and the Guinea Pigs’ with speaker Alex Sewell who is one of the East Grinstead Museum volunteers. Archibald Mcindoe was a plastic surgeon who combined surgical procedures with a holistic approach to the care of burn victims during the Second World War.

WALK: Every Wednesday. Meet 10.30am, bandstand, Carfax, Horsham. Choose a 30 or 60 mins flat HDC Health walk on good paths around Horsham park and pond. Suitable for elderly and those recovering from illness. Wheelchairs and buggies welcome. Dogs on a lead. Doreen 01403 230293 or Wyn 01403 256630 or Emmy 01403 255517.

CONCERTS

MAGICAL MOZART BY CANDLELIGHT: £18, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. an evening of Mozart masterpieces.

GIGS

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Cock Inn, Southwater, Horsham, 8pm.

THE BACHELORS: £13.50, 2pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. The Two and Only.

THE LYNNES: £15, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Americana Night. Lynn Miles and Lynne Hanson.

STAGE

STAND UP AND SLAM: £5-£8, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Stand-up comedy and poetry.

SWAN LAKE: From £19.40, 2.30pm/7.45pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. The Russian State Ballet of Siberia.

The Time Machine: 7.30pm, Cranleigh Arts Centre, 01483 278000. A new and radical interpretation of the HG Wells classic. A Victorian time traveller transcends the ages from 1900 to our own far future – from the fall of man to the end of the world – discovering the fate of our endeavours and uncovering our darkest fears. Tickets £15.

TRANSITIONS DANCE COMPANY: £17-£18, 7.30pm Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 678678. Mixed bill.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22

COMEDY

COMIC BOOM: £8-£10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Headliner Felicity Ward, MC Laura Lexx.

COMMUNITY

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Leisurely walk, Polegate Twittens, 2.5 miles with Rick 482138. Meet 10am Medical Centre. MacDonald’s Coffee Stop, 5 miles with Ted 484923. Or, A Peep at Norton’s Bottom, 8-9 miles with John and Theresa 726685. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

GIGS

FAIRPORT CONVENTION: From £25, 7.30pm Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (01892) 530613.

SHAWADDYWADDY: From £24.50, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

SPECTRUM: £4-£6, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. QM Records, Lebeaux, Isle of CC, Hush.

THE HUNGRY MOTHERS: £5, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus TV Dinner, Robbie Cavanagh, Elliot Tatler.

STAGE

TJ HIGGS: 7.30pm, £21, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220.

WOCKET WOY: £25, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. An evening with Wocket Woy and The Producer plus friends.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): The Shape Of Water (15) Fri & Wed 10.00, 12.45, 3.30, 6.15, 9.00; Sat 1.00, 3.45, 6.30, 9.15; Sun 11.30, 2.30, 5.30, 8.30; Mon 12.00, 3.00, 6.00, 9.00; Tue 12.45, 3.30, 6.15, 9.00; Thu 10.00, 12.45, 3.30. Kids’ Club: Bolt (PG) Sat 10.30. NT Live: Cat On A Hot Tin Roof (15) Thu 7.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Black Panther (12A) Fri, Sat & Sun 3.00, 8.00; Mon-Wed 8.00; Thu 6.00. Black Panther – 3D (12A) Fri-Wed 5.00; Thu 4.10. Fifty Shades Freed (18) Fri-Wed 6.00, 8.45; Thu 8.45. Early Man (U) Fri, Sat & Sun 12.00, 2.30. Coco (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 12.30. NT Live: Cat On A Hot Tin Roof (15) Thu 7.00.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Phantom Thread (15) Fri 12.30, 5.45; Sat 3.00, 8.30; Sun 12.45, 5.45; Mon 12.30, 8.30; Tue 12.30, 6.00; Wed 3.00, 8.30; Thu 12.00, 4.45. Last Flag Flying (15) Fri 3.15; Sat 5.45; Sun 8.30; Tue 3.15. Molly’s Game (15) Fri 8.30; Mon 3.15; Wed 5.45. The Art Of Darkness (PG) Sat 10.00. Dunkirk (12A) Sat 12.30; Mon 6.00; Wed 12.30. Sunset Boulevard (PG) Sun 3.30. Glory (15) Tue 8.45; Thu 2.30. Cat On A Hot Tin Roof (15) Thu 7.30.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): NT Live: Cat On A Hot Tin Roof (15) Thu 7.00.

CRAWLEY

CRAWLEY CINEWORLD (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film February 26.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): The Shape Of Water (15) 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. Journey’s End (12A) 2.05 (not Fri, Sat & Sun); 5.05, 8.05. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) 8.10 (not Wed). The Greatest Showman (PG) 2.15 (not Wed). The Post (12A) 5.00 (not Wed). Early Man (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 2.05. Eastbourne Film Society: Fear Eats The Soul (12A) Wed 2.10, 5.15, 8.15.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Tad The Lost Explorer And The Secret Of King Midas (U) Fri, Sat & Sun 11.45. Early Man (PG) Fri & Sat 12.50, 3.00, 3.50; Sun 10.10, 12.30, 2.40, 3.20. Coco (PG) Fri & Sat 1.25; Sun 12.55. Fifty Shades Freed (18) Fri & Sat 6.00, 8.40; Sun 5.30, 8.10. Black Panther (12A) Fri & Sat 1.50, 8.10; Sun 1.25, 4.35, 7.45. Kids Crew: Ferdinand (U) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew: The Jungle Bunch (U) Sat 10.10. Silver Screen: Gifted (12A) Wed 10.10. NT Live: Cat On A Hot Tin Roof (15) Thu 7.00.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Coco (PG) Fri, Sat & Sun 11.00, 2.15. All The Money In The World (15) Fri, Sat & Sun 7.45. Molly’s Game (15) Mon & Tue 7.45; Wed 2.15, 7.45; Thu 2.15.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): Victoria And Abdul (PG) Fri 7.30.

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film March 14.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Early Man (PG) Fri & Sat 11.00. The Mercy (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sun, Tue & Thu 4.45, 7.45. Coco (PG) Fri 10.30. Journey’s End (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sun & Tue 5.15, 8.15; Thu 2.15, 5.15. Family Film Fun Screening: Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience (U) Sat 10.30. Box Office Babies Screening: The Mercy (12A) Tue 10.30.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film February 23.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): The Shape of Water (15) Fri, Sat & Mon 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Sun 2.15, 5.15, 7.30; Tue 12.00, 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Wed 12.45, 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Thu 1.15, 4.00, 5.30. Phantom Thread (15) Fri 5.15; Sat 12.30, 8.00; Sun 5.00; Mon & Wed 5.30; Tue 8.00; Thu 5.45. Molly’s Game (15) Fri & Sat 5.15, 8.00; Sun & Wed 8.00; Mon & Tue 3.15, 8.00; Thu 2.45, 8.00. Loveless (15) Fri 8.00; Sat 5.15; Sun 7.45; Mon 8.15; Tue 5.30; Wed 12.30, 6.00; Thu 8.15. Early Man (PG) Fri 12.30, 3.00; Sat 11.00, 1.00, 3.15; Sun 12.15, 3.00; Mon 3.30, 6.15; Tue 3.30, 6.00; Wed 3.30, 4.00; Thu 3.30. Coco (PG) Fri 12.15, 2.45; Sat 12.15, 3.00; Sun 12.45. Napoleon (PG) Sun 12.00. Joy of Man’s Desiring (PG) Wed 8.30. NT Live: Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (15) Thu 7.00. Sicko (12A) Thu 7.00.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Coco (PG) Fri & Sat 12.00, 4.00; Sun 4.40. Early Man (PG) Fri & Sat 2.10, 6.10; Sun 6.45. Darkest Hour (PG) Fri 8.10. The Greatest Showman (PG) Sat 8.10; Sun 2.30. NT Live: Cat On A Hot Tin Roof (15) Thu 7.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): Letters From Baghdad (PG) Sat 7.30.

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): Detroit (15) Fri 7.30. NT Live: Cat On A Hot Tin Roof (15) Thu 7.00.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Cream Tea Classic: Seven Brides For Seven Brothers (U) Wed 2.00. The Shape Of Water (15) Fri-Sun 6.00, 8.30; Mon 2.20, 6.00, 8.30; Tue 11.30, 2.20, 6.00, 8.30; Wed 11.15, 1.20, 6.00, 8.30; Thu 1.15, 3.45, 8.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Black Panther (12A) Fri-Sun 3.00, 6.00, 8.20; Mon & Tue 11.15, 2.10, 6.00, 8.20; Wed 2.15, 6.00, 8.20; Thu 2.15, 5.45; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Fifty Shades Freed (18) Fri-Wed 3.50, 8.40; Thu 4.00; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Darkest Hour (PG) Fri-Sun & Wed 5.45; Mon 11.30, 5.45; Tue 11.00, 5.45; Thu 1.30. The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri-Sun 12.45, 3.45; Mon & Tue 1.40; Wed 11.00. Coco (PG) Fri 11.15, 1.30; Sat 1.30; Sun 11.00, 1.30. Early Man (PG) Fri & Sun 10.45, 1.45; Sat 11.15, 1.45; Mon 11.30. Paddington 2 (PG) Fri-Sun 11.30. Saturday Morning Movie: My Little Pony: The Movie (U) Sat 10.30. NT Live: Cat On A Hot Tin Roof (15) Thu 7.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Black Panther (12A) Fri 12.50, 5.25, 8.15; Sat 12.40, 5.25, 8.10; Sun 12.40, 5.15; Mon 12.55, 5.30, 8.15; Tue 3.10, 5.15; Wed 12.00, 3.10, 5.15, 8.15; Thu 3.10, 8.15. Black Panther – 3D (12A) Sun & Tue 8.15; Thu 5.15. Darkest Hour (PG) Tue & Wed 12.25; Thu 12.00. Early Man (PG) Fri 10.00, 3.45; Sat 10.00, 3.35; Sun 10.00; Mon 10.30, 3.50. Ferdinand (U) Sat & Sun 10.20. Fifty Shades Freed (18) Fri 5.50, 8.30; Sat 5.45, 8.30; Sun 6.00, 8.30; Mon 5.55, 8.30; Tue & Wed 6.05, 8.30; Thu 12.40, 8.30. Parent & Baby Screening: Black Panther (12A) Tue 12.00. Coco (PG) Fri 10.30, 12.15; Sat 12.15; Sun 12.15, 3.35; Mon 10.45, 12.35. The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri, Sat, Tue & Wed 2.45; Sun 2.40; Mon 3.00; Thu 2.45, 6.05.

Connaught (01903 206206): Darkest Hour (PG) Sun 5.45; Tue & Wed 12.15; Thu 11.00. Coco (PG) Fri 10.00, 12.30; Sat 12.45; Sun 10.10, 12.30; Mon 12.15. Early Man (PG) Fri 10.10; Sat 10.00; Sun 10.20, Mon 1.15. The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri 3.00; Sat 3.20; Sun 12.45; Mon 3.20, Tue 5.40; Wed 8.15. The Mercy (12A) Fri 3.15; Sat 12.15; Sun 8.30; Tue 8.00; Wed 3.10; Thu 4.15. The Shape Of Water (15) Fri 12.15, 5.30, 8.15; Sat 2.45, 5.30, 8.30; Sun 3.00, 6.00, 8.40; Mon 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Tue 12.00, 5.30, 8.15; Wed 3.00, 5.30, 8.30; Thu 12.00, 5.45, 8.30. Phantom Thread (15) Fri, Sat & Wed 5.45; Sun 3.15; Mon 8.30; Tue & Thu 2.45. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) Fri 8.30; Sat 8.15; Mon 5.45; Tue 3.00; Wed 12.30; Thu 1.45. Saturday Morning Pictures: Paddington 2 (U) Sat 10.15. Silver Screen: The Mercy (12A) Mon 11.00. NT Live: Cat On A Hot Tin Roof (15) Thu 7.00.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

