Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams to visit Chichester!

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams is visiting the University of Chichester to talk about her career in the world’s biggest television shows.

The award-winning actress, who also had recurring role in Doctor Who, will be speaking to the University’s dance department on Friday, January 18.

The talk, which starts at 4.30pm, is free for members of the public as well as students and staff, and is hosted in the University’s ShowRoom on its Bishop Otter campus, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 6PE.

Tickets are free but should be booked in advance at http://www.maisie.eventbrite.co.uk.

Maisie will be in conversation with the University’s BAFTA-nominated lecturer Marisa Zanotti, who specialises in directing dance for television and film.

It will last around an hour and cover Maisie’s career, how she progressed as an artist, and her career across the creative industries.

She will also be speaking about the launch of her new app, Daisie (daisie.com), which she developed to help students find jobs in theatre and dance.

The University’s dance department runs various courses where students are taught ways of using camera technologies to work as directors, choreographers, editors, and sound designers across moving image projects.

To find out more about the Maisie Williams talk and to book tickets go to www.maisie.eventbrite.co.uk.

For more about department of dance at the University of Chichester go to www.chi.ac.uk or follow @uoc_dance on Twitter.

