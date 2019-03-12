Join Dorothy on her strange journey to see the Wizard of Oz

The Perrymount Players Youth Theatre Group, based at Haywards Heath Methodist Church, present Dorothy’s Journey to Oz next week.

The show is a dramatisation of the original story written by L.Frank Baum.

A spokesperson said: “Join Dorothy Gale as she follows The Yellow Brick Road in her quest to return home to those she loves...with a little help from the friends she meets on her way.

“A story of kindness, friendship, resilience and teamwork; with a touch of the more difficult paths in life, yet full of the humour within the story. You will be transported into the unreal world of munchkins, witches and The Emerald City.”

Performances are on Thursday, March 21, and Friday, March 22, at 7.30pm and on Saturday, March 23, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets cost £7-£8. Call the box office on 01444 414502.

