New dance festival in Brighton

South East Dance is to host Undisciplined, Brighton’s new micro-festival celebrating experimental and thought-provoking contemporary performance across the city from April 18-20.

Spokeswoman Lauren Welch said: “South East Dance has curated a programme designed to appeal to audiences hungry for new ways of seeing performance, including the city’s artistic community. The festival comes just as building work commences on The Dance Space, a dedicated state of the art home for dance in the heart of Brighton and Hove for South East Dance.

“The Undisciplined micro-festival will offer a preview of the spectrum of artists that will be encouraged and welcomed into The Dance Space to research, explore and create ground-breaking new choreographic work for the future.

“Comprising of four performances, Undisciplined takes place in various venues across the city, with evening shows hosted at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts and The Old Market.”

Performances include: a double bill from Candoco Dance Company, a group made up of disabled and non-disabled dancers, who have previously performed alongside Coldplay at the London 2012 Paralympic closing ceremony; Amy Bell presents Tombo(y)la, a performative conversation as part of Trailing Identity, a day of artist led provocation and discussion; and Voodoo by Project O, a creative force who place race and gender politics at the heart of their performance work.

The closing performance will include a double-bill with artists Eleanor Sikorski presenting Comebacks I thought of later and Belgium-based Jan Martens with his solo, Ode to the Attempt.

Cath James, programme director South East Dance, said: “All of the artists in the inaugural Undisciplined line-up strive to stir up thought-provoking debate through dance and present audiences with exciting and unexpected new dance performances. A taste of what to expect once The Dance Space opens in 2020.”

For more information about undisciplined, or to book tickets for performances this April, visit http://southeastdance.org.uk/whats-on/undisciplined.

