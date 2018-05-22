Patrick Monahan at Copthorne comedy club

Comedy Beats’ next show in Copthorne is at Oliver's Wine Bar on Thursday, June 7.

Spokesman Mark Coxon said: “It will be our sixth show at this venue, the third gig there this year and the last two have two sold out. With a capacity of just over 60 it is the perfect room to create a really intimate environment for comedy. In previous shows there we have had a couple of semi-finalists from Britain's Got Talent. This time around we have a real winner closing the show.

“Although he has never appeared on BGT, Patrick Monahan has won the television competition series Take The Mike in 2001 and Show Me The Funny in 2011 (ITV 1). In 2015 he was named as Britain's Hardest Working Comedian by Ents 24.com for playing the highest number of venues in the UK that year. As if that wasn't enough, in 2013, along with fellow comedian Bob Slayer, he set the world record for the longest hug with a time of 25 hours and 25 minutes!

“He is a fantastic comedian with phenomenal improvisational skills. I have been watching him do stand-up for the last twenty years and every time I see him do a show he just seems to make up his whole set on the spot. His favourite topics are generally the differences between being a young person now and when he experienced his own childhood as well the general day-to-day issues we all face in the modern world. He is a joy to watch and definitely an act not to be missed.

“Opening the show is a Comedy Beats favourite Stefano Paolini. He comes from Brixton in south London. His parents are both from Italy and he talks quite a lot about being brought up in an Italian family. He is great at doing different voices which would be why he got The Dead Ringers show on Radio 4. He also has the ability of being a human beat box. The thing that strikes me about Stefano is how instantly likeable he is and how quickly the audience get on board with what he is doing.

“Compere for the evening is the brilliant Michael Legge. He is a vastly-experienced MC and builds members of the audience into his performances in the most engaging way. His style mixes social satire and observational comedy. He is also a great storyteller and highly-respected writer. His radio credits include co -presenting with Dave Gorman on Absolute Radio and he has made several TV appearances on Stewart Lee's Alternative Comedy Experience on Comedy Central.

“It all takes place in Oliver's Wine Bar in Copthorne on Thursday, June 7, doors open at 7 and the show starts at 8. Tickets are available priced £15 each direct from the venue or online by visiting www.comedybeats.com.”