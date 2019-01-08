Peter Pan brings some high-flying success to Chequer Mead

Chequer Mead Theatre in East Grinstead said farewell to Neverland last week after a fortnight of sell-out shows.

The enthusiastic cast put on 27 performances of their Peter Pan pantomime, which ran at the venue from December 15 to January 1.

Tinker Bell (Eleanor Snowdon) and dancers from Roshe school

The family-friendly extravaganza, which was produced in conjunction with LP Creatives, proved to be a festive favourite, featuring high-flying special effects, plenty of slapstick and toe-tapping tunes performed by a live band.

Nickelodeon’s Ellie the Explorer star Eleanor Snowdon was Tinker Bell, with CBeebies’ Spotbots and Justin’s House performer Callum Donnelly playing Shipmate Smee.

They were joined by Kevin Gauntlett as Mrs Smee, Cameron Foster as Peter Pan, Olivia Higham as Wendy, Charlie Savident as Tiger Lilly and Lee Peck as the wicked Captain Hook. The show also featured talented young dancers from Roshe school.

The pantomime followed the success of LP Creatives’ 2017 production, Beauty and the Beast, and the company is thrilled that this year’s show has also done so well.

Smee (Callum Donnelly) and Mrs Smee (Kevin Gaunlett)

Will Perkins, general manager for Chequer Mead Theatre, said: “Chequer Mead is renowned for its outstanding family pantomime, which entertains all ages as well as being great value for money. We have enjoyed welcoming new audiences from further afield this year, as well as our regular panto-goers, which is great for the venue. We are also delighted to announce that our pantomime for 2019 will be the hugely popular Cinderella.”

Chequer Mead Theatre and LP Creatives will join forces once again to tell this enchanting rags-to-riches tale.

Tickets are already on sale for the show, which starts on December 14, 2019. Early bird tickets will be available until Sunday, September 1. Click here to find out more.

Family fun at The Hawth, Crawley: Seven shows that the kids will love. Click here to see what’s on.