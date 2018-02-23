Review: Forbidden Broadway, The Hawth

If there's one song that deserves a parody, it's Bring Him Home.

It's not a popular opinion, but I think it's one of the most overrated songs in musical theatre. Every time it appears in a compilation playlist or performed in a Les Mis medley, I go into an irrational rage.

Forbidden Broadway's Les Mis

So when it was given the treatment in Ariel Company Theatre's Forbidden Broadway, it was literally music to my ears.

Billed as 'the musical satire that rips the others to shreds', Forbidden Broadway was conceived and written by Gerard Alessandrini and it parodies some of the best known songs, shows and personalities in musical theatre.

And the Ariel Theatre Company did the award-winning show proud at the Hawth Studio. The show runs for two nights (February 23 and 24), so there's still a chance to see it.

The Bring Him Home parody, sung by David Goodall, is changed to It's Too High and it highlights everything I hate about the song - and it was brilliantly performed.

Forbidden Broadway

The show opened with Chicago and Glossy Fosse (Razzle Dazzle) before being followed up with a 30-year-old Annie with a cigarette (performed by Nicci Hopson). I will never be able to watch that film again without that image in my head.

'Into the Words' was a very clever analysis of Stephen Sondheim musicals and Tom Carey's Mandy Patinkin was a highlight, singing Somewhat Overindulgent (Over the Rainbow).

One show I thought would be hard to parody was Spamalot, itself a parody. But somehow they pulled it off with David Goodall and Gemma Peel hitting The Song They Stole From Us (Song That Goes Like This) out of the park.

But it wasn't just the adult performers who shone, the Junior Musicality cast overacted accordingly for Seasons of Hype (Seasons of Love from Rent).

Forbidden Broadway

Cameron Macintosh got the treatment too with Harry Simpson delivering the goods with a take on My Favourtie Things based on souvenirs - which also delivered my favourite line of the night - 'Les Mis chocolates, shaped as orphans'.

This was a great night out and showcased some great vocal talent and acting. Whether you’re a musical theatre regular or new to Broadway and West End musicals, Forbidden Broadway is a laugh-a-minute, loving tribute.

The find out what Ariel are doing next - click here

Forbidden Broadway