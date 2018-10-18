Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, October 19-25

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Rain Man.

Until Saturday, October 20. From £13.90, 7.45pm (Thursday and Saturday matinee 2.30pm), Theatre Royal Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Based on the Oscar-winning film that starred Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman, Bill Kenwright presents the inaugural Classic Screen to Stage Theatre Company production of Rain Man. The show stars Mathew Horne (Gavin and Stacey) as Raymond Babbit and Ed Speleers (Downton Abbey, Eragon) as Charlie. A spokesperson said: “When self-centred salesman Charlie Babbitt discovers that his long-lost brother Raymond, an autistic savant with a genius for numbers, has inherited the family fortune; he sets out to get ‘his half’. Charlie ‘borrows’ Raymond from the institution where he has spent most of his life, and the two brothers embark on a trip across America where Charlie soon discovers that Raymond is worth more than he could have ever imagined.”

2. The NewGrass Cutters.

Saturday, October 20, £17.50, 7.45pm, The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Pete Brown, Phil Capaldi, Richard Collins and Andy Crowdy. The NewGrass Cutters are a four-piece progressive NewGrass band who play versions of some of the best-known rock and pop songs from the past 50 years.

3. Bob Drury’s The Neil Diamond Story.

Friday, October 19, 7.30pm, £22, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220. Bob Drury returns to The Capitol with his band for a new show celebrating the life and music of Neil Diamond. The tribute tracks Neil’s journey from struggling New York songwriter to international superstar and includes hits from five decades of his music career. Songs include: ‘America’, ‘Cracklin’ Rosie’, ‘Forever in Blue Jeans’, ‘Love on The Rocks’, ‘Play Me’, ‘Hello Again’, ‘I Am I Said’ and ‘Sweet Caroline’.

4. The Bootleg Shadows.

Sunday, October 21, £18.50-£20, 7.30pm, The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. This tribute concert is for anyone who loves listening to the sounds of the ’60s and wants to have a few laughs at the same time. The Bootleg Shadows perform a unique show that encompasses The Shadows’ career from 1960 up until the early ’80s. Fans can experience hits like ‘Apache’, ‘Foot Tapper’, ‘FBI’, ‘Man of Mystery’, ‘Atlantis’, ‘Wonderful Land’, ‘Kon Tiki’, ‘Don’t Cry For Me Argentina’ and many more.

5. Gordon Campbell Big Band.

Sunday, October 21, £17-£18, 3pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Featuring the trombone skills of Gordon Campbell, these musicians will celebrate the music of Tommy Dorsey and the Great Big Bands, including the music of Benny Goodman, Artie Shaw, Harry James and Ray Anthony. Gordon Campbell is one of the country’s leading trombone players and is the lead trombone for the John Wilson Orchestra as well as the BBC Big Band – a position he has held since 1984. The band will be joined on stage by guest vocalist Matthew Ford who will be singing a selection of Frank Sinatra classics.

6. Editors.

October 23, £27.50, 7.30pm, Brighton Dome Concert Hall, 01273 709709, brightondome.org. Plus Talos. Birmingam rock band Editors are on their first full UK tour in three years in support of their sixth album Violence. A spokesperson said: “When describing Editors’ sixth album, lead singer Tom Smith keeps journeying back to the same word: brutal. It’s an apt descriptor for Violence, both in the record’s aggressive title and its all-enveloping, assertive sound.”

7. Circus of Horrors.

Tuesday, October 23, 7.30pm, £25, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220. After taking to the road more than 22 years ago and touring all over the world, The Circus of Horrors returns with a brand-new show. Spokeswoman Asia Sawicka said: “This is a rock ’n’ roll rollercoaster of a show with a mainly original soundscape, performed with a forked tongue firmly in each cheek. Annually the Circus of Horrors plays at more than 100 UK theatres and this tour has expanded to take in festivals throughout the world, including The Fuji Rock Festival in Japan, the Wacken Festival in Germany plus shows in Chile, Uruguay, Holland, Belgium, Argentina, France, Italy, Ireland, Finland, Hong Kong and Moscow.”

8. The Midnight Gang.

Until November 3. From £10, Chichester Festival Theatre, 01243 781312, www.cft.org.uk. This show offers an inventive tale of fun and friendship, teaching children about the importance of kindness. The stage production by Bryony Lavery is adapted from David Walliams’ popular 2016 children’s book. A spokesperson said: “A bang on the head during a cricket match at his boarding school has landed 12-year-old Tom in the children’s ward of the spooky Lord Funt Hospital. Luckily, he’s not on his own with the child-hating Matron and the scary-looking Porter. George, Amber, Robin and Sally are in there too, and they’re not taking things lying down. When the lights go out and the clock strikes twelve, they’re off. But will they let new boy Tom join their forbidden midnight adventures through the hospital’s labyrinthine realm?” The show contains music and lyrics by renowned musician and composer Joe Stilgoe.

9. The Spooky Magic Show.

October 25-26, £11, 11am and 1.30pm, The Capitol studio, Horsham, 01403 750220. Join Magic Mr Steve and his friend Rufus the dog as they discover the magical mysteries in a haunted attic. With amazing magic tricks, spooky special effects and hilarious puppets The Spooky Magic Show is a Halloween themed treat for ages four and up. Wear fancy dress for the chance to win a prize.

10. Släpstick.

Thursday, October 25, 7.30pm, £21, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220. Släpstick is an ode to the timeless comedy of Charlie Chaplin, the Marx Brothers, Spike Jones and Laurel and Hardy. A spectacular collection of musical and humorous acts, Släpstick is based in the Netherlands and consists of five world-class performers who have mastered more than 100 instruments between them.

