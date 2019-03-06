Wrestling stars ready to fight in Haywards Heath

The Superstars of Wrestling are excited to be making their first ever appearance at Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, this month.

The family-friendly show takes place on Saturday, March 16 (7.30pm).

A spokesperson said: “Due to the closure of the Martlets Hall, Burgess Hill, we were forced to look for a new venue, and a great new venue has been found.

“Clair Hall has a great history with wrestling.

“Having staged events featuring such great names as Big Daddy, Giant Haystacks, Jackie Pallo and Mick McManus, we are really happy to be keeping this great tradition alive in this hall.

“After our previous sell-out shows in Burgess Hill we know there is a huge following for the world of wrestling. So, for one night only, Clair Hall will be transformed into a superb wrestling arena to capture the live atmosphere that you would normally only see on your TV screens. Wrestlers from all over the world will be teaming up to take on the very best of Great Britain.”

It’s over two hours of live all-action family entertainment.

Former WWE NXT tag team champion Oliver Grey will be heading the line-up to take on John the Machine Titan, and 12 larger-than-life wrestling characters will be taking part in the event.

The show is aiming to raise money and awareness for the charity Kidscape.

Tickets cost £12 (children £10) on 01444 455440.

