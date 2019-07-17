Mid Sussex Times entertainment listings, Thursday to Wednesday, July 18-24

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions, walks and stand-up comedy gigs

THURSDAY, JULY 18

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 6pm, park in car park opposite The Scarlett Arms, Walliswood (RH5 5RD). 3.5 mile HDC walk, passing through Surrey Wildlife Trust conservation area and Mayes Green. One steep incline with views to Leith Hill tower. No dogs. 1 hr 45 mins. Pauline 07779 671568 or Douglas 01403 268807.

GIGS

Horsham Battle of the Bands: Cover acts, Heat 1, The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7pm-11pm.

STAGE

Southwater Junior Academy 2019: 7pm, £8.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01

03 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Southwater Junior Academy are back with the stunning musical Ye-Ha.

FRIDAY, JULY 19

COMEDY

Mark Watson: The Infinite Show, 8pm, £21, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Cluster-bombed with yoghurt on Taskmaster, half-killed on Bear Grylls’ Celebrity Island, Watson returns to what he’s best at: being indoors.

CONCERTS

Leonardslee Summer Concert Series 2: 7pm-10pm, £55pp includes bubbles and canapés, Leonardslee Gardens, Horsham, www.hdculture2019.co.uk. The Blue Danube, Thunder of Lightning, and the Leonardslee Polka (an adaptation of Champagne Polka).

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 11am in the Visitor Centre car park of the Southwater Country Park, (off Cripplegate Lane, RH13 9UN). 2.6 mile HDC Health walk along bridleways, lanes and Downs Link. No stiles. Can be muddy. Not suitable for wheelchairs or prams. No dogs. £1.50 parking charge. 75 mins. Alex 01403 273751.

GIGS

Bamboozle: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

Horsham Battle of the Bands: Cover actsm, heat 2, Horsham Sports Club, 7pm.

Quadrophenia – The Album Live: £8pm, £23, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Eight-piece band The Goldhawks deliver a live performance of The Who’s smash hit concept album.

Replica Radio: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm-11pm.

The Revivals: Southwater Sports Club, 8.30pm-11pm.

SATURDAY, JULY 20

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 9am, Old London Rd, Washington, RH20 3BW. From Washington roundabout drive north on the A24 for 200 yards, turn left, then immediately left again onto the Old London Road. Park at the far end. 6 mile HDC walk with stunning views of Chanctonbury Ring. Several stiles and undulations. Dogs welcome. 2 hrs 30 mins. Mick 01903 745971.

CONCERTS

inChoir inConcert: Sat 7.30pm, Sun 7pm, £15 (discounts £14), The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Part of the choir’s ten year anniversary celebrations.

GIGS

Alter Ego: The Olive Branch, Horsham, 8.30pm-11pm.

Horsham Garden Music Festival: Rock day, Human Nature Garden, Horsham, 12pm-7pm.

Jukebox 6: Barns Green Sports and Social Club, 8.30pm-11pm.

Southwater Summer Fun Fest: Southwater Leisure Centre, 4pm.

T Slammers: The Kings Head, Billingshurst, 8pm-11pm.

SUNDAY, JULY 21

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am at Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Rd B2195, Horsham. 2.3 mile HDC Health walk, some of the walk will be on narrower paths with tree roots, stubs and uneven ground. Some inclines. Can be muddy. No dogs. 1 hr 15 mins. Alex 01403 273751.

CONCERTS

Sussex Festival Choir: 7.15pm, Arundel Cathedral. Beethoven’s Mass in C and Puccini’s Messa di Gloria. Lesley-Jane Rogers – soprano. Susan Legg – mezzo soprano. Neil Jenkins – tenor. David Wilson-Johnson – baritone. Tickets are £24 (full price) and £22 (concessions) and are available on the door. All proceeds will go to St Catherine’s and St Wilfrid’s hospices.

GIGS

Horsham Folk Club: Normandy Centre, 7.45pm-10pm.

Horsham Garden Music Festival: Pop day, Human Nature Garden, Horsham, 12pm-6pm.

Riverboat Shuffle: The Hornbrook Inn, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

Rudy Warman & the Heavy Weather: Plus The Cinelli Brothers, Coolham Village Hall, 1.15pm-5pm.

The Hangover Sessions: Space Dog Trio, The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 3pm-6pm.

The Quicks: Queen’s Head, Barns Green, 4pm-6pm.

STAGE

KDF Academy of Dance: 1pm, 5pm, £16, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. This dance show offers a journey from the 1950s to the future with an array of dance numbers, smash hits, West End musicals and classical ballets.

TUESDAY, JULY 23

COMMUNITY

WALK: Meet 10am car park opposite The Kings Head, Rudgwick (RH12 3EB). North off A281 along B2128 for about 1 mile. 4 mile HDC walk, mainly flat, some slopes, through woods and fields and along part of the border ridge between Sussex and Surrey. No dogs. 2 hrs. Lynne 01403 268157.

GIGS

Open Mic: The Royal Oak, Crawley, 8pm.

Open Mic: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

Open Mic: The Jolly Tanners, Haywards Heath, 8pm-11pm.

Open Mic: George & Dragon, Shipley, 8pm.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

COMMUNITY

WALK: Park at the far end of the Rookwood Golf Course car park, Horsham (RH12 3RR) and meet 10am at the car park entrance. 4.5 - 5 mile HDC walk to Warnham through the deer farm and park. Some stiles. Returning to Rookwood for refreshments. Walking boots advised. No dogs. 2.5 hrs. Michael 07719 467861.

STAGE

West Chiltington Drama Festival 2019: July 24-27, 7.30pm, West Chiltington Village Hall, www.hdculture2019.co.uk. Each evening offers a selection of some of the best amateur dramatic performance across the district.

CINEMA (by Jane Bullen)

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): NT Live: The Lehman Trilogy (12A) Thu 7.00. The Lion King (PG) Fri 5.15, 8.15; Sat-Wed 11.45, 1.30, 4.30, 7.30; Thu 11.15, 2.15, 5.15, 8.15. Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri 7.30; Sat-Wed 8.15; Thu 3.30. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri 5.00; Sat-Wed 2.45, 5.30; Thu 12.45.

CHICHESTER

Cineworld (0871 2208000): Annabelle Comes Home (15) Fri-Thu 5.10, 8.50. Movies For Juniors: Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups (U) Fri-Thu 10.10. Movies For Juniors: Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (PG) Fri-Thu 10.00. Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue, Wed & Thu 10.10, 11.40, 1.10, 2.40, 4.10, 5.40, 7.10, 8.40; Mon 11.40, 1.10, 2.40, 4.10, 5.40, 7.10, 8.40. IMAX 2D: The Lion King (PG) Fri-Thu 11.00, 2.00. 3D: The Lion King (PG) Fri-Thu 12.30, 3.30, 6.30, 9.30. IMAX 3D: The Lion King (PG) Fri-Thu 5.00, 8.00. The Lion King (PG) Fri 10.00, 10.30, 11.30, 12.00, 1.00, 1.30, 2.30, 3.00, 4.00, 4.30, 5.30, 6.00, 7.00, 7.30; Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 10.00, 10.30, 11.30, 12.00, 1.00, 1.30, 2.30, 3.00, 4.00, 4.30, 5.30, 6.00, 7.00, 7.30, 8.30; Thu 10.00, 10.30, 11.30, 12.00, 1.00, 1.30, 2.30, 3.0, 4.00, 4.30, 5.30, 6.00, 7.30, 8.30. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 10.20, 11.50, 12.50, 3.20, 5.50, 8.20; Thu 10.20, 11.50, 12.50, 3.20, 5.10, 8.20. Yesterday (12A) Fri-Thu 2.20, 7.50. NT Live: The Lehman Trilogy (12A) Thu 7.00.

New Park (01243 786650): Vita And Virginia (12A) Fri & Sun 1.15, 6.00; Sat 3.35, 8.30; Mon 3.30, 8.45; Tue 12.45, 6.00; Wed 3.30, 8.30; Thu 12.00, 4.30. Apollo 11 (PG) Fri & Sun 3.45; Sat 6.15. Yesterday (12A) Fri, Sun & Tue 8.30; Sat 1.15; Mon 1.00; Wed 6.00; Thu 2.15. Balloon (12A) Mon 6.00; Tue 3.15; Wed 12.45. NT Live: The Lehman Trilogy (12A) Thu 7.00.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Aladdin (PG) Fri-Thu 11.10, 3.10. 2D SCREENX: Annabelle Comes Home (15) Fri-Thu 3.20, 9.10. Annabelle Comes Home (15) Fri & Sat 6.20, 7.50, 10.30; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 6.20, 7.50. Midsommar (18) Fri-Thu 8.50. Movies For Juniors: Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups (U) Fri-Thu 10.10. Movies For Juniors: Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (PG) Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 10.00. 2D SCREENX: Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri-Thu 12.10, 6.10. Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri & Sat 10.10, 1.10, 2.10, 4.10, 5.10, 7.10, 8.10, 9.00, 10.10, 11.10; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 10.10, 1.10, 2.10, 4.10, 5.10, 7.10, 8.10, 9.00. Stuber (15) Fri & Sat 9.50. The Dead Don’t Die (15) Fri & Sat 10.40. 3D: The Lion King (PG) Fri-Thu 10.00, 12.20, 1.00, 3.20, 4.00, 7.00. IMAX 2D: The Lion King (PG) Fri-Thu 11.00, 2.00. 4DX 3D: The Lion King (PG) Fri & Sat 11.40, 2.40, 5.40, 8.40, 11.30; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.40, 2.40, 5.40, 8.40. IMAX 3D: The Lion King (PG) Fri & Sat 5.00, 8.00, 11.00; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 5.00, 8.00. The Lion King (PG) Fri & Sat 10.20, 10.40, 11.20, 12.00, 12.40, 1.20, 1.40, 2.20, 3.00, 3.40, 4.20, 4.40, 5.20, 6.00, 6.40, 7.20, 7.40, 8.20, 9.40, 10.20; Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 10.20, 10.40, 11.20, 12.00, 12.40, 1.20, 1.40, 2.20, 3.00, 3.40, 4.20, 4.40, 5.20, 6.00, 6.40, 7.20, 7.40, 8.20; Thu 10.20, 10.40, 11.20, 12.00, 12.40, 1.20, 1.40, 2.20, 3.00, 3.40, 4.20, 4.40, 5.20, 6.20, 7.10, 7.40, 8.40. The Queen’s Corgi (PG) Fri-Thu 10.30. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri-Thu 10.30, 12.00, 1.00, 2.30, 3.30, 5.00, 6.00, 8.30. Yesterday (12A) Fri & Sat 12.30, 6.10, 8.45, 11.10; Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 12.30, 6.10, 8.45; Thu 12.30, 6.10, 9.10. 4DX: The Matrix: 20th Anniversary (4K Restoration) (15) Thu 8.30. NT Live: The Lehman Trilogy (12A) Thu 7.00.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film November 1.)

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri-Wed 2.40, 8.10; Thu 12.40, 3.40. Annabelle Comes Home (15) 5.45, 8.20. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 3.30; Sat & Sun 12.45. Yesterday (12A) Fri-Wed 5.35. The Lion King (PG) Fri 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Sat & Sun 11.00, 2.00, 3.00, 5.00, 8.00; Mon-Thu 12.45, 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. The Queen’s Corgi (PG) Sat-Wed 12.40. Kids Crew: Missing Link (PG) Sat 10.20. Kids Crew: Wonder Park (PG) Sat 10.20. NT Live: The Lehman Trilogy (12A) Thu 7.00.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film September 19.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): The Lion King (PG) Fri & Wed 10.30, 1.45, 8.15; Sat 10.30, 4.45, 7.45; Sun 2.00, 4.45, 7.45; Mon 8.15; Thu 10.30, 1.15, 4.15. Dementia Friendly Screening: Sometimes Always Never (12A) Fri 11.00. Sometimes Always Never (12A) Fri & Sat 2.15, 5.15; Sun 5.15; Wed 2.15, 5.15, 7.45. The Lion King – 3D (PG) Fri, Mon & Wed 5.30; Sat 1.45; Tue 8.15. Rocketman (15) Fri & Sun 7.45; Sat 11.00, 8.15; Mon 2.15; Tue & Thu 5.15. Rory’s Way (12A) Sun & Thu 2.15; Tue 2.15, 8.15. Vox Lux (15) Mon 5.00, 8.00. NT Live: The Lehman Trilogy (12A) Thu 7.00.

Everyman (0872 436 9060): Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) Fri 6.00; Sat 9.00; Sun 5.00; Mon 8.50; Tue 3.30; Wed 8.00. The Lion King (PG) Fri 9.45, 11.00, 12.30, 2.00, 3.40, 5.15, 8.30, 8.30, 9.30; Sat 10.00, 10.45, 12.20, 2.00, 3.40, 5.15, 8.30, 8.30, 9.30; Sun 10.00, 11.00, 1.15, 2.00, 4.30, 5.30, 7.45, 8.40; Mon 9.45, 10.45, 12.30, 2.00, 3.15, 5.15, 6.00, 7.30, 8.30; Tue 9.45, 10.40, 1.45, 3.00, 5.00, 6.00, 8.15, 9.00; Wed 10.45, 2.00, 3.20, 5.15, 6.15, 8.30, 9.15; Thu 10.30, 1.45, 5.00, 8.15; Silver Screen: Tue 12.45; Baby Club: Wed 10.00. Toy Story 4 (U) Fri 10.00, 12.50, 3.20; Sat 9.45, 12.50, 3.20; Sun 9.30, 12.00, 2.30; Mon 11.00, 1.30; Tue 10.15, 12.30, 6.30; Wed 12.45, 2.30. Yesterday (12A) Fri 9.00; Sat 6.00; Sun 8.15; Mon 4.30; Tue 9.20; Wed 11.30, 5.00. NT Live: The Lehman Trilogy (12A) Thu 6.50.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): NT Live: The Lehman Trilogy (12A) Thu 7.00.