Things to do with your children in Crawley: 17 ideas for family fun this summer

People enjoy the sun at Tilgate Park, Crawley. Pic Steve Robards SR2006011

Here are a few ideas to keep the whole family entertained:

Go Ape Tilgate, Tilgate Drive, Crawley RH10 5PQ - Fantastic treetop adventures await at Go Ape which sits within located in Tilgate Park with two courses and forest segway on offer. More details: https://goape.co.uk/locations/crawley

Tilgate Nature Centre, Tilgate Park, Titmus Dr, Crawley RH10 5PQ - Tilgate Nature Centre is a fantastic day out and is home to more than 100 different species, from otters to owls, tapir to terrapins, reindeer to raccoon dogs and sits within the popular Tilgate Park. More details: https://crawley.gov.uk/culture/parks-and-open-spaces/gardens-and-parks/tilgate-park/tilgate-nature-centre

Horsham Park features a number of sculpures. Picture by Steve Robards SR2107013

Tulleys Farm, Turners Hill, Crawley RH10 4PE - Pick your own fruit, enjoy a drive-in cinema experience, visit the tea rooms or tackle the escape rooms at this fantastic venue which offers a little something for everyone. More details: tulleysfarm.com

The Hawth, Hawth Ave, Crawley RH10 6YZ - Fireman Sam Live! will be a hit over the summer at this wonderful theatre which is also holding its summer youth workshops. More details: https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/The-Hawth/

Buchan Country Park, Horsham Road, Crawley RH11 9HQ - The 170 acre park is an excellent place for walking, watching wildlife, sculpture spotting or enjoying a picnic. More details: https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/leisure-recreation-and-community/places-to-visit-and-explore/buchan-country-park/

K2 Crawley, Pease Pottage Hill, Crawley RH11 9BQ - You’ll find a huge range of facilities at K2 Crawley including an Olympic-sized 50m swimming pool, 12-metre climbing wall and other sports facilities for all the family to enjoy. More details: https://www.everyoneactive.com/centre/k2-crawley/

Cherry Lane adventure playground, Cherry Lane, Langley Green, Crawley RH11 7NX - The popular Cherry Lane and Millpond adventure playgrounds will be operating open access play sessions, across two timeslots per day. All children under 6 must be accompanied by an adult. More details and to book a slot: https://crawley.gov.uk/culture/play-and-young-people/crawley-play-service

HOUNDS Escape Game Experiences, 12 - 13, Queens Square, Crawley RH10 1DY - work together to solve the clues at these fantastic escape rooms which have experiences for families and friends. More details: https://www.houndsescape.co.uk/

Horsham Park, Horsham RH12 2DW - Visit Horsham Park for its wide open spaces, tranquil Sensory Garden and Human Nature Garden, buzzing sports clubs and activity centres, and its excellent children’s play area. There is also a cafe, skate park and sports facilities. More information at: https://www.horsham.gov.uk/parks-and-countryside/horsham-park/find-horsham-park

Leonardslee Lakes & Gardens, Brighton Rd, Lower Beeding, Horsham RH13 6PP - These spectacular and ancient gardens are well worth a visit with its stunning walks and sculpture park and restaurant. More details: https://www.leonardsleegardens.co.uk/afternoon-tea-at-leonardslee-house

The Pavilions in the Park. Hurst Rd, Horsham RH12 2DF - With a popular swimming pool and a whole range of other sporting activities this is a great place for all the family no matter the weather. More details: https://www.placesleisure.org/centres/the-pavilions-in-the-park/

High Places Clip ‘n Climb, The Bridge Leisure Centre, Wickhurst Ln, Broadbridge Heath, Horsham RH12 3YS - High Places Clip ‘n Climb is a new and innovative indoor adventure concept. The colourful arena features 11 fun themed climbing experiences and 19 individual climbing lines up to a maximum height of 7.5 metres, each showcasing striking designs. More details: https://www.placesleisure.org/centres/the-bridge-leisure-centre/centre-activities/climb/

Fishers Farm Park, Newpound Lane, Wisborough Green RH14 0EG - This fantastic family-run adventure park features with horse and tractor rides, animal enclosures, adventure playground and cafes. More details: https://fishersfarmpark.co.uk/

Huxley’s Birds of Prey Centre and Gardens, Brighton Road, Horsham RH13 6QA - Displays and talks about a range of stunning birds are on offer, as well as beautiful gardens, are on offer at this fantastic centre. More details: http://www.flyingfalcons.co.uk/

Warnham Local Nature Reserve, Warnham Road, Horsham, RH12 2RA - The Reserve features many different habitats supporting a wide range of fauna and flora. The 17 acre Warnham Millpond with its reedbeds, islands and marginal vegetation dominates this 92 acre site which has a visitor centre, cafe and other facilities. More details: https://warnhamnaturereservefriends.org.uk/

Chesworth Farm, Chesworth Lane, Horsham RH13 0AA - Chesworth Farm has 90 glorious acres of colourful meadows and ancient hedgerows to explore and perfect for a family stroll. More details: https://www.horsham.gov.uk/parks-and-countryside/chesworth-farm