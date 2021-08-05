Writers gather at West Sussex Mazegarden Open Day

Mazegarden

Mazegarden Open Day will be open from 10am-5pm, 61-68 Street End Lane, Sidlesham, PO20 7RG. Entrance: adults £3, children aged 15 and under are free.

This is the 18th time that the maze has been open to the public

The event will raise money for Perennial, the UK’s only charity dedicated to helping everyone who works in horticulture and their families when times get tough.

The authors are:

Helen Christmas, author of the Same Face, Different Place series, who will be promoting her new book Lethal Ties, a standalone thriller set in West Sussex.

Gunvor Johansson, author of six children's books, who has now written her first adult book, a supernatural thriller called The House by the Lake.

Lexi Rees, with her children’s mindfulness book, BElieve in YOUrself (Be You). Lexi is the author of fiction and activity books for adventurous children.

Patricia Feinberg Stoner. Patricia will be bringing the first two books in her Pays d'Oc series and offering readers a chance to read the third, Murder in the Pays d'Oc, free in instalments.

Helen and Gunvor are from Bognor Regis; Lexi is from East Wittering; and Patricia is from Rustington.