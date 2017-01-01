Mid Sussex Times

Search

‘Hero’ farmer ‘sinks unwanted new market town plans’

Politics 2
Man arrested on charges of making explosives at Belmont Lane, Hassocks, West Sussex. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

VIDEO: Man charged after suspicious device found in Hassocks

Crime
Officers evacuated Belmont Close for most of the day on Saturday. Picture: Sussex Police.

UPDATE: Man charged with explosives offences

Crime
Light rain
5c
1c

Horsham to host world premiere of David Walliams’ Awful Auntie

News

COUNTY NEWS: Missing dead pet scans set to begin

News 1

Disney toys recalled over safety concerns

News
Young performers from Ariel

Your news: New after school drama classes held in Burgess Hill

Village Voice
ks16000807-2 Bog Tip phot kate Recycling Depot in Shripney Road, Bognor.ks16000807-2 SUS-160507-102718008

New rubbish tip charges ruled ‘illegal’ by Government says Tory

Politics 6
Tomer Hemed celebrates scoring against Leeds in November. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Albion's match at Leeds selected for television coverage

Football
Conditions were tough for both sides but Heath kept their discipline to win 34-10 at Whitemans Green. Pictures courtesy of Mike Rogers

Heath 34, Old Dunstonians 10: Five try home win for Heath

More Sport
Face says it all. Town Legend John Buck not happy at final whistle

Bowman on the Road: Own goal heart break for Hillians

Football
Football

Havant 1, Burgess Hill Town 0: Hillians unlucky as they lose to Havant

Football

Boddie disappointed as St Francis Rangers' match with Billingshurst is postponed

Football

Albion's unbeaten run ends at Preston

Football

Steve Bailey: FA Cup progress a help or hindrance for Albion?

Football

Johnny Cantor: Spotlight is beginning to shine on the Seagulls

Football
Awful Auntie. Illustrations � Tony Ross, 2014. Lettering of authors name � Quentin Blake, 2010

Horsham to host world premiere of David Walliams’ Awful Auntie

News
Sussex Food and Drinks Awards 2015 at the AMEX.

Meet the women behind the Sussex Food and Drink Awards

Lifestyle