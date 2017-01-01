Mid Sussex Times

Search

BREAKING NEWS: IKEA confirms plans for Sussex

News
Horsham firefighters with the dental floss used to remove a cherished ring stuck on a woman's finger SUS-170126-104429001

Tooth floss helps firemen free ring from woman’s finger

News
NNL-170301-130723009

Rabbits and guinea pigs stolen from farm

Crime
Sunny spells
4c
-1c

Man dies after fire despite desperate bid to save him

News

Waitrose confirm opening date for new Haywards Heath store

News

POLL: Do you want IKEA to come to Sussex?

News
CTA
HM Courts Service

Court results - Mid Sussex

Crime
Traffic news

UPDATE: Severe delays on M23 after van crash

News
Maddie Hinch with her gold medal

Golden girl Hinch wins prestigious award chosen by members of the Hockey Writers’ Club

More Sport
Big shae up for Non League football

Non League football shake-up: New divisions for steps 3 and 4 - and East and West divisions for Sussex

Football
Matt Hawkes (right) pictured with Ross Chisholm. Picture by Penny Burden

Heath looks to the future with new 1st XV coach

More Sport
Johanna Konta

Tears for Konta as Serena ends Aussie Open dream

More Sport

Hughton hails Hemed's moment of quality

Football

Hemed's strike takes Albion back to the top

Sport

Chapman sees positives after postponement disappointment

Football

VIDEO: Bobby Moore in Chichester... Hurst, Greaves and Brooking take on Pompey for West Ham

Football 3
Engraved portrait from A Memoir of Jane Austen by J. E. Austen-Leigh, 1869 or 70 Private collection

Austen bicentenary to be marked in Brighton

Arts
Local archaeologists carrying out the trial excavation last summer which confirmed the Roman find

COUNTY NEWS: Biggest Roman find yet for city

News
Laura and Simon

Cello and piano evening at the University of Chichester

Music

What is the most important ingredient in your full English breakfast?

Offbeat 4
Travel news

TRAVEL NEWS: Buses replace trains in some areas

News 1