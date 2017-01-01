Mid Sussex Times

Search

COUNTY NEWS: ‘Perfect girlfriend’ mannequin scares burglars

Crime
News

‘Animals on the A23’ causing delays

Transport
The Flying Scotsman, pictured here by Tim Williams

The Flying Scotsman comes to Sussex

News
Sunny spells
6c
-3c

Katy Bourne welcomes £5 police council tax rise

Crime 8

TRAVEL NEWS: Buses replace trains in some areas

News

Your news: Delicious dining for Valentine’s Day at The Cosy Cafe

Village Voice

COUNTY NEWS: ‘Commuter’s club’ find fun way to enjoy their journey

News 1
Craig Webb received 18 out of a possible 20 stars from the judges

COUNTY: Sussex man through on Gary Barlow’s talent show

News
The Who in Hassocks

Having a smashing old time with The Who in Hassocks 1966

Lifestyle
Trevor McCreadie scores the second goal. Lancing v Haywards Heath Town. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

Lancing 0, Haywards Heath Town 2: Saunders' men cut lead to one point after fiery encounter

Football
Under current of ill temper

Bowman on the Road: Nothing 'artificial' about Heath's title bid

Football
Football

Football fixtures hit by the frost

Sport
It was another stunning display by Konta

Konta reaches fourth round of Australian Open after stunning display against Wozniacki

More Sport

Hughton hails Albion's character after late win

Football

Knockaert at the double as ten-man Albion beat nine-man Owls

Football

Hughton: No surprises about Owls

Football

Baldock: We want to kick on again now

Football
Dev Patel in Lion

FILM REVIEW: Lion (5 out of 5)

Arts
The likes of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will make the Switch popular

Nintendo Switch games revealed as launch looms large

Lifestyle
Ray Gelato

Ray Gelato’s Giants join South Coast Jazz Festival

Music
Travel news

TRAVEL NEWS: Buses replace trains in some areas

News
Jason Sutherland-Rowe (middle) is a member of the 'commuter's club'

COUNTY NEWS: ‘Commuter’s club’ find fun way to enjoy their journey

News 1