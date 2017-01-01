Mid Sussex Times

Children have fun at Kiddi Caru’s Burgess Hill nursery

News

WEATHER FORECAST: Cloudy week with scattered sunshine and showers

News
The number of sickess absences on Monday is expected to be higher than previous years

Businesses braced for ‘National Sickie Day’

Health
Thousands of homes contain an unsafe gas appliance, research reveals

News

Wardrobe is top spot to hide Valentine’s gifts, research reveals

News 2

COUNTY NEWS: Woman forced to walk home alone in ‘pitch black’ after being ‘kicked off’

News 10

COUNTY TRAVEL: Sunday, February 5

News
Sussex Search and Rescue is on the look-out for new recruits

Volunteer search group is on the look-out for new recruits

News 3

COUNTY NEWS: Couple ask for help to wed after terminal cancer diagnosis

News
Brighton boss Chris Hughton. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Hughton praises Brighton's character

Football
Albion winger Anthony Knockaert. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Hemed earns Albion last-gasp draw in thriller at Brentford

Football
Goalkeepers' union - Max and John Rattle.

Bowman on the Road: Huxter's clean sheets has Hill buzzin'!

Football
Trevor McCreadie celebrates with his team mates. Haywards Heath v Peacehaven. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

Haywards Heath Town 2, Peacehaven 0: Louis and McCreadie goals seal another three points

Football

Burgess Hill Town 2, AFC Sudbury 0: Another vital win for the Hillians

Football

PREMIER LEAGUE PREVIEW: Chelsea win would end Gunners’ hopes | Ranieri needs to halt freefall | Allardyce can build on first win

Football

Steve Bailey: Akpom has all the tools to be a success at Albion

Football

RUMOUR MILL: Wenger tracking Monaco starlet Mbappe | Mancini lined up to replace Bilic at West Ham | FA to offer Lampard pathway to management career

Football
A scarily good return to form for the Resident Evil series

Console Corner: Resident Evil 7: Biohazard review

Lifestyle
Denial

Film review: Denial (4 out of 5)

Arts
Sophie Ellis-Bextor on family life and touring

Lifestyle