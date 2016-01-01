News

Search
News

Chance to enjoy superb meal at top Sussex restaurant

News
Dashcam footage of the crash. Picture: Youtube/Zibbdi

COUNTY NEWS: Video shows shocking car crash

News 1
Liza McKinney at the Beagle Aircraft factory exhibition, held at the Marlipins Museum in Shoreham until October 31

COUNTY NEWS: Beagle aircraft factory remembered in new exhibit

News
Verity Pitts from The Poplars, Littlehampton, is unable to retake her final year of school due to a funding issue

COUNTY NEWS: Girl cannot retake final year in funding fracas

Education

COUNTY NEWS: Thousands raised for dream trip after mum’s sudden cancer death

Health

Lions to host free prostate test session

News

Police cannot see pilot’s statements on Shoreham Airshow crash, High Court rules

Crime 1

PROPERTY NOTES: New homes and a new village hub comes to Thakeham

News
CTA
No Caption ABCDE

Quorn soup recalled from supermarkets over presence of egg

News
Changes to the role of PSCOs across Sussex have proved controversial

Frontline neighbourhood policing ‘moving into our front rooms’

Politics 2

Rail delays as ‘urgent repairs’ force station platform to close

News 1
Travel

TRAVEL NEWS: Accident causing delays

Transport
A man from Ardingly was flown to hospital in London. His condition is said to be stable

Motorcycle passenger seriously injured in Ardingly crash

Transport
Pictures and video by Eddie Mitchell, taken at Shoreham clover leaf roundabout

VIDEO: Abnormally large lorries cause delays through Sussex

Transport

Police cannot see pilot’s statements on Shoreham Airshow crash, High Court rules

Crime 1
Changes to the role of PSCOs across Sussex have proved controversial

Frontline neighbourhood policing ‘moving into our front rooms’

Politics 2
Police news

‘We can’t investigate everything’ – says top Sussex Police chief

News 3
Court news

COUNTY NEWS: Sussex prison officer caught committing lewd act, court told

News

COUNTY NEWS: Girl cannot retake final year in funding fracas

Education
SUS-150412-133034001

Schools plan to take funding plea direct to Downing Street

Education 3
Aspire Sussex hair and beauty students

Students’ achievements recognised

News
SUS-160922-163951001

Funding crisis could force schools to cut opening hours

Education 7
Latest news

Bid for new Church of England school in Burgess Hill

Education

PROPERTY NOTES: New homes and a new village hub comes to Thakeham

News
Rail news

Rail delays as ‘urgent repairs’ force station platform to close

News 1
Kate McWilliams, the UK's youngest ever female captain

Gatwick pilot becomes UK’s youngest ever female captain

News
Travel

TRAVEL NEWS: Accident causing delays

Transport

Frontline neighbourhood policing ‘moving into our front rooms’

Politics 2
GMB protests in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-160920-151910008

First batch of unpaid wages delivered to patient transport staff

Health
WSCC leader Louise Goldsmith with solar panels (photo submittted). SUS-160921-114117001

County council on track to halve emissions by 2025

Politics
News

County council to launch West Sussex Care Month in October

Politics
Household Waste Recycling Site (photo submitted). SUS-160927-120222001

West Sussex rubbish tips changes start this weekend

Politics 10

‘Traffic chaos will get worse because of new homes’

News 7
Horsham - Piries Place. 29-02-16. Pic Steve Robards SR1607104 SUS-160229-150724001

Revealed: New cinema plans for former Waitrose site

News 5
The extent of the damage to Johnny Boylan and Belinda Pickering's flood wall SUS-160914-172955001

COUNTY NEWS: Aerial footage shows river wall damage

Environment
Travel

Call for action over danger road

News 3

COUNTY NEWS: Thousands raised for dream trip after mum’s sudden cancer death

Health
GMB protests in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-160920-151910008

First batch of unpaid wages delivered to patient transport staff

Health
More young women are experiencing back pain

More young women suffering serious back pain

Health
A junior doctors' strike at Worthing Hospital earlier this year

Doctor strike suspension a ‘huge relief to thousands of patients’

Health
Stoptober starts on October 1

South East smoking rates the lowest on record

Health