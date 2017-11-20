A24 INCIDENT UPDATE: Man in court charged with manslaughter

A man charged with manslaughter following a fatal crash on the A24 has appeared in court.

Police said a stolen black Mercedes AMG estate was involved in a collision with a Ford Fiesta on the dual carriageway near Horsham on Friday (November 10).

Roffey resident Rebecca Nevins, who was driving the Fiesta, died in the crash and her 70-year-old passenger was injured.

Conor Dobson, 23, unemployed, of no fixed address, appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Friday (November 17) charged with manslaughter and two counts of burglary.

Police said he did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on December 11.