Adult care staff to leave their posts

Two staff responsible for adult social care in West Sussex are to leave their posts.

David Cooper, independent chairman of the Safeguarding Adults’ Board, is to leave in November and Avril Wilson, director of adults’ services, is to leave at the end of the year.

A spokeswoman for the county council said that David Cooper’s contract ‘comes to an end in November and we are currently recruiting to this position.’

She added: “Avril Wilson is retiring from her role at the county council and we are in the process of recruiting to this position.

“She will continue in her role till the end of the year in order to provide a smooth hand-over to her appointed successor.”

The spokeswoman added that both currently remained in post.

In July, West Sussex County Council deputy leader Peter Catchpole stood down from his post as cabinet member for adult social care.

Mr Catchpole is a paid adviser of Sussex Health Care, a company which is currently at the centre of a police investigation following the deaths of 12 people at nine of its care homes.

Amanda Jupp, Conservative councillor for Billingshurst ward, was subsequently appointed cabinet member for adult social care.