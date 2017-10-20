Age UK centre in Burgess Hill to close

It has been announced today that Age UK’s Cherry Tree Centre in Burgess Hill will close next year.

The centre in Fairfield Road has released a statement confirming the closure.

Its lease at St Alban’s Hall ends in March next year.

The statement reads: “It’s really very sad that we have to leave St Alban’s hall in March but the spirit of the Cherry Tree Centre will live on.

“We are currently working with existing members to make sure that the community clubs we are setting up will be right for older people in Burgess Hill with new and existing activities and lunch clubs.

“We have some wonderful volunteers who help out at the existing centre but are always looking for new people who can lend a hand.

“If anyone would like to offer assistance – either with ideas for new venues or for a couple of hours supporting our members, we would be most grateful. Please just email cherrytree.reception@ageukwestsussex.org.uk.

“We have a core base of committed members at The Cherry Tree who love the service we provide. But unfortunately with the existing location – it’s not central enough – we were struggling to attract new members.

“The lease at St Alban’s Hall ends in March 2018 and in discussion with the council we came to the conclusion that we could serve the community better if we could take our activities out to the people of Burgess Hill with lunch clubs and activity days – much as we do successfully with our Shoreham and Adur lunch clubs.

“We are now working with our members to make sure that we provide the right activities in the right venues for them – and for the older people of Burgess Hill.”

