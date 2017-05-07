Air Ambulance called to Crawley town centre

The Air Ambulance was called to Crawley town centre after two people fell from a building.

Paramedics attended the incident in High Street, close to the Morrisons store, earlier this morning (May 7).

Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance Trust said it had been called to deal with a ‘fall from height’.

A spokesman confirmed two people were treated at the scene before being rushed to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

Sussex Police said officers also attended.

