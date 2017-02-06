Appeal after elderly pedestrian dies following collision

An elderly woman died after sustaining serious injuries in a collision on Friday evening outside a chemist.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision in South Road, Haywards Heath which left the 78-year-old pedestrian with serious injuries, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

The incident occurred about 5.20pm on Friday outside Boots the Chemist, with the road closed while emergency services attended the scene.

The collision involved a grey Nissan Qashqai travelling south, driven by a 70-year-old woman from Plumpton, near Lewes, and the pedestrian, who was from Ardingly, police say.

The pedestrian had earlier been driving a white Nissan Note which was parked at the kerb while she got out to cross the road, the spokesperson added.

She was taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for emergency treatment where she later died.

Members of the public who saw what happened or who may have other relevant information are asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk, quoting Operation Whitby.

Details can also be reported online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/, or by phoning 101.